Arcadia, post-Ian, could see $50,000 in grants for rebuilding

ARCADIA, Fla. — Arcadia's Historic District continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. However, several business owners are doing it while also saving some cash.

"Our property values will hopefully be better," Arcadia Main Street Executive Director Pam Ames said. "To be able to recover from a hurricane that was as vast as Hurricane Ian is a big deal."

It's all part of the Facade and Property Improvement Matching Grant Program administered by Arcadia Main Street.

"Arcadia is listed as one of the poorest cities in the State of Florida," Ames said. "So, to be the recipient of $50,000 in the State of Florida to put in your historic district is quite a big thing."

Local resident William Hackney said the program is a huge win for his hometown.

"I think with the help of T-Mobile's generosity, this will help downtown. It'll help it look better, attract more people."

He works at a 100+-year-old building that got some of the money.

"They've been boarded up because it's hard to get 115-year-old windows replaced," Hackney said.

The windows will look different with the help of the grant.

