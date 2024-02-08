Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsDeSoto County

Actions

Arcadia, post-Ian, could see $50,000 in grants for rebuilding

Money used on building facade improvements after Hurricane Ian
Several business owners in Arcadia's Historic District are using grant funding to beautify their buildings damaged by Hurricane Ian.
Arcadia Historic District
Posted at 10:58 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 22:58:26-05

ARCADIA, Fla. — Arcadia's Historic District continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. However, several business owners are doing it while also saving some cash.

"Our property values will hopefully be better," Arcadia Main Street Executive Director Pam Ames said. "To be able to recover from a hurricane that was as vast as Hurricane Ian is a big deal."

It's all part of the Facade and Property Improvement Matching Grant Program administered by Arcadia Main Street.

"Arcadia is listed as one of the poorest cities in the State of Florida," Ames said. "So, to be the recipient of $50,000 in the State of Florida to put in your historic district is quite a big thing."

Local resident William Hackney said the program is a huge win for his hometown.

"I think with the help of T-Mobile's generosity, this will help downtown. It'll help it look better, attract more people."

He works at a 100+-year-old building that got some of the money.

"They've been boarded up because it's hard to get 115-year-old windows replaced," Hackney said.

The windows will look different with the help of the grant.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!