4 Things to Do This Weekend in Southwest Florida - April 26 - 28

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for "exciting" things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you, featuring "4" fun-meaningful events that will help make a difference this weekend you won't want to miss in SWFL!

Dinosaur Adventure - Lee Civic Center, Fort Myers ~Let The World Hear Your Roar!

For all you dinosaur connoisseurs, you're in for Enormous Treat! Experience the prehistoric age and encounter your favorite dinosaurs up close! Dinosaur Adventure is a one-of-a-kind exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars. As part of Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages will enjoy a variety of activities: fossil searches, Jurassic jeeps or dino scooters, themed obstacle courses, riding their favorite dinosaur, and more! The whole family will also be excitingly amused by their live entertainment featuring a baby dinosaur meet & greet! Learn about the most popular dinosaurs -Tyrannosaurus, Triceratops, Diplodocus, Velociraptor, and explore recent finds with exciting discoveries only at Dinosaur Adventure you will be roaring into Fort Myers this weekend on Saturday 9a -8pm and Sunday 9am-7pm at the Lee Civic Center. Get your tickets today! You will find further information and tickets here!

The Stage Bonita Featuring~Don't Stop Believin' in Children ~ A Journey Tribute Concert!

The Stage Restaurant and Bar is your local paradise for things to do in Southwest Florida, offering a variety of entertainment from live music tribute bands, fine dining, dancing, and all around fun. The Stage is excited to announce and hosting a special benefit concert "Don't Stop Believin' in Children," a Journey Tribute Concert benefiting Gulf Coast Charter Academy South and Oak Creek Charter School this Saturday from 6pm - 9pm. This event is dedicated to support our schools in Southwest Florida! Secure your tickets today which include a choice of entree, house salad, dinner rolls, and dessert. Appetizers and drinks available for purchase. Enjoy the music, food, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle! An exciting night of joy and support for children's education. These schools are part of a wonderful partnership The Stage has with FORZA Education Management, and why The Stage is honored to be able to contribute to their cause. They strongly believe in the potential of the children, and why the dedicated theme of the night is "Don't Stop Believing in Children." Your generosity and support will help make a positive impact on the education and future of the children! Together, we can make a difference and ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive. You will experience the time of your life while supporting the children! The Stage features a full lineup of amazing performers for you to enjoy all weekend long! Starting🎵Tonight~Frankie Valli Show Band featuring The Greatest Hits from The Four Seasons & Jersey Boys! Plus Special Guests-The Bee Gees! 🎵Friday~Rod Stewart, Tom Jones, Meatloaf, Celine Dion, Linda Ronstadt & Patsy Cline Tribute Show Night and🎵Saturday~Don't Stop Believin' in Children -A Journey Tribute Concert! You can find more information and tickets here!

Cape Coral Culture Fest 2024

Save The Date! The City of Cape Coral is proud to celebrate different cultures through great live music, exciting performances, delicious international foods, and much more! Dress in your favorite festive attire and enjoy connecting with your community for an eventful afternoon, and explore the sights, sounds, and yummy flavors of Cape Coral with great performances and activities for all ages this Saturday from 11am-4pm at Cultural Park. Event performances will start at 11am and end at 4pm. This event is FREE! Rain-or-Shine! Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy the performers on the main stage!You can find further details for the Cape Coral Culture Festival here!

Fashion For A Cause Fashion Show ~ Estero

Fashion that Rocks! Get ready for a day of fun and philanthropy at the 'Fashion for a Cause Fashion Show'! Enjoy a runway show featuring G's Bridal, Art4wear, Blu-Ash, and more. Bid on silent auction items, enter to win raffle prizes, and dance the night away with music provided by SWFL's hottest DJ. Don't miss out on this unforgettable event! Experience a night of style and compassion at the Fashion for a Cause Fashion Show, which is supportingShare My Love Inc. this Saturday 3:00pm-6:00pm at Hyatt Place Coconut Point. You will also receive swag bags filled with goodies. This event promises to be an amazing one with such captivating designs! Share My Love Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides resources to the homeless, substance abuse, and sex assault victims. They offer food, safe shelter, and programs to help reintegrate into a productive society! Unleash your fashionista and elevate your style! This is an event you don’t want to miss! Tickets are on sale now, get yours before it's too late. You can grab the full details and tickets here!

Explore the weekend with Fox4 and receive weekly updates on upcoming exciting events within Southwest Florida!

Have a Safe and Fun Weekend! 😎