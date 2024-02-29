4 Things To Do In Southwest Florida This Weekend: February 29 - March 3

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you, with 4 things to do in Southwest FL! We want to make sure you don't miss out on any of these exciting and special events!

35th ANNUAL BONITA SPRINGS BOAT SHOW

Boat lovers, you won't want to miss out on all the "Boatastic 🚤" fun this weekend! The 35th Annual Bonita Springs Boat Show once again, makes a splash! We're heading into the best time of the year for boating, "the weather is warming up, it’s a great time of year for a show, people are anxious to get outdoors and enjoy our beautiful Southwest Florida waters" says Show Manager Kyle Good. This is a great opportunity to set yourself up to get on the water and enjoy boating in Southwest Florida’s beautiful waters. Nearly 30 major dealers in the area, will be representing over 100 different boat lines that will be on hand with boats ready for sale and delivery! There is a boat for every budget with hundreds on display by all of the area’s major dealers. In addition to boats, you will find plenty of marine accessories, engines, electronics, boat lifts, services, and how-to boat info. As the number of boats on our waterways grows, boater awareness and safety are more important than ever. Visitors, particularly those new to boating or to southwest Florida, should plan to stop by the “Know before You Go” display next to the seminars. Open every day this Thursday through Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Admission is $10 per person, children 16 and younger are free with a paid adult admission. Parking is free, located on the grounds of the Bonita Springs Poker Room (formerly the dog track), Naples Fort Myers Greyhound Track, is located at 10601 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs, FL 34135. About halfway between U.S. 41 and I-75 (Exit 16). Find more information about the 35th Annual Bonita Springs Boat show here.

Southwest Florida AG Expo Agriculture Exposition

The Annual Southwest Florida Lee County Fair has a new name,now known as, the Southwest Florida Agriculture Exposition. The Florida Ag Expo is the premier event for the agricultural industry in the Sunshine State. Family and friends ride and play at this all day fun event! Enjoy carnival rides, food, crafts, livestock show, exhibits, entertainment,

petting zoo and much more! Be among the first to experience the Southwest Florida Ag official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 3:30pm this Thursday, at the Lee County Civic Center Complex. Gates will open at 4pm following the ceremony-celebrate Opening Day with $1 gate admission and $1 ride tickets. Don't wait 'til the gate! Buy your MEGAPASS today for the SWFL Ag Expo. $25 includes your gate admission and unlimited mechanical rides for the day of your choice. The nonstop fun-filled enjoyment will continue through March 10th. Find a complete schedule of livestock events, entertainment, ticketing and more here.

MLB Spring Training Lee Health Sports Complex-Hammond Stadium

Baseball fans Spring Training has official started in Fort Myers! "Catch" all the action at the Lee Health Sports Complex-Hammond Stadium, as your favorite teams take the field for Spring Training! Starting this Friday, Red Sox @ Twins at 1pm and Sunday Rays @ Twins at 1pm. On Sunday, Red Sox and Twins both have home games. Final day of Spring Training is March 26th. You can find more information and purchase tickets for all upcoming games here. MLB Opening day is scheduled for March 28th. For a complete list of games, check out the Spring Training Schedule here.

Fort Myers Student Art Walk

Come celebrate the future of the arts! This is one of our favorite Art Walks of the year! The Student Art Walk brings in over 1,000 Creative students, ranging from grades 1-12, to exhibit their work on the historic streets of downtown Fort Myers, Friday from 5-9 pm. Student Art Walk also brings live entertainment, spirits and great food. There are more than a dozen art galleries concentrated within four blocks of the downtown Fort Myers River District, and on the first Friday of each month, rain or shine, thousands of art lovers stroll along Broadway. Art Walk is an event that has revitalized downtown Fort Myers residents and visitors, with such a passion and understanding of both the visual and performing arts. You can find more information about the Fort Myers Art Walk here.

Have a fabulous weekend!