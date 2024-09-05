4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend September 6 – 8

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking🤩 for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4, has you covered...featuring "4" exciting events you won't want to miss, including an Unforgettable First Ever FC Naples Fan Fest, an Impactful 9/11 "NEVER FORGET" Memorial Stair Climb, a Women's of Steel Business event-celebration, and an extraordinary one-of-a-kind ART WALK only with Fox4!

FC Naples Fan Fest!⚽🎉

GET READY FOR UNFORGETTABLE THE FIRST-EVER FC NAPLES FAN FEST 🎉 Join in for a FREE, fun evening where the whole family will enjoy a taste of game day! ⚽To wrap up the biggest week in FC Naples history with Select-A-Seat and they're first open tryouts they want to celebrate with all of you! 🙌📅 Date: September 7th, 3-6pm📍Location: Paradise Coast Sports Complex Stadium. What to Expect:

🔹 Smoked BBQ & Beer Garden 🍻

🔹 Brand-New FC Naples Merch 🧢

🔹 Penalty & Free Kick Contests ⚽️

🔹 Live Music, Face Painting, & Fun Soccer Games 🎶

🔹 First Official Supporters Group Chant Session 🥁

While you're there, check out the available seats for the 2025 season and grab your season memberships! Plus, meet our head coach, Matt "Gaffa" Poland! See you there!👋 Further information here!

3rd Annual 9/11 Naples Memorial Stair Climb❣️🪜

NEVER FORGET! The first impact was that of American Airlines Flight 11, which crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan at 08:46. Sixteen minutes later, at 09:03, the World Trade Center's South Tower was hit by United Airlines Flight 175. Join this Sunday, September 8, 2024 - This stair climb is a way to remember those who were lost on 9/11/2001. THE FIRST 200 TO REGISTER WILL RECEIVE AN EVENT CHALLENGE COIN! There were 110 stories in each of the Twin Towers, so you will have the opportunity to climb as our fallen heroes did. Keeping in mind, it's the memory and awareness that is most important, you can climb as many stairs as you are able, you do not have to complete the full 110 flights. THE FIRST 200 TO REGISTER WILL RECEIVE AN EVENT CHALLENGE COIN

7:00 a.m. - Check in will begin

8:00 a.m. - Opening Ceremony

8:46 a.m. – Stair Climb begins

Proceeds from this event benefit the Brotherhood Ride. Firefighters, Law Enforcement Officers and EMS Personnel who ride bicycles to honor emergency first responders who have died in the line of duty. Funds raised will benefit the families of who they honor during their rides. Further details and tickets here!

Women of Steel Business Conference 2024👩🏼‍💻

Empowered Women, Empower the World! Women of Steel isn't just an event; it's a movement. Born from the desire to forge stronger connections, enhance women in leadership, and celebrate their achievements. This conference is an incubator for thought leaders, innovators, and change-makers. It's where ideas are ignited, strategies are refined, and collaborations are born! This year, they're diving deeper into the essence of leadership, innovation, and resilience. They'll explore how, as women, we can leverage our unique strengths to create lasting impacts in our communities, workplaces, and beyond! Further details here!

Downtown Fort Myers Artwalk🖼️

Creativity Unbound! Get ready for an exciting array of new artists, including talented members from the SWFL Council for the Blind showcasing their incredible artwork! How awesome is that? 🤩 Additionally, there will be a variety of fun activities like the Willow Flower Bar Truck, the Divas N Dolls Fairy Hair mobile boutique, the ROOTS Tea Trolley, jaw-dropping performances from the SWFL Magicians Association, and six fabulous musicians providing live entertainment throughout the event. Further details here!

As always, Have a FUN and SAFE Weekend! 😎