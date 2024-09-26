Watch Now
NewsLocal News4 Things To Do

Actions

4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend September 27 - 29

4 Things to do - Stage Bonita Logo.png
WFTX-FOX4
4 Things to do - Stage Bonita Logo.png
Posted

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — At Fox4, we prioritize your safety and well-being above all else. With Hurricane Helene now classified as a Category 2 storm, our leading meteorologists are closely monitoring the situation. They have issued Storm Surge and Tropical Warnings for Southwest Florida, along with a flood watch, as conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day. We will keep assessing the impact of Helene on your safety before sharing our weekend featured events.

Stay updated on our comprehensive Hurricane Helene coverage by visiting www.fox4now.com or by downloading our free Fox4 app to remain informed as we navigate through Storm Helene.

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.

Please Stay Safe!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.