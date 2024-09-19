4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend September 20 –22

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Get ready to elevate your weekend with thrilling events you won't want to miss! Fox4 presents "4" fabulous events, including an Enchanted Evening, a much-anticipated Car Show, a National Adoption event where you can discover your Soulmate, and a festive celebration as you Fall Into Autumn, all exclusively at Fox4.

Someone Special & Me: Enchanted Tower Princess Feast 👑

Don't miss out on a magical evening at the 🌟 Someone Special & Me: Enchanted Tower Princess👸🏼Feast this Friday, September 20th from 6:00pm to 9:00pm! This enchanting "Someone Special & Me" cooking class is perfect for young princess enthusiasts and their parents. Princess👸Appearance: their Tower Princess will make a grand entrance at 7:30pm followed by an interactive story-time, where she will sing one of her signature songs, and guests will have plenty of time for photos.🎀Dress-Up Encouraged: Little chefs are invited to come dressed as their favorite princess or character. Together, you'll create culinary masterpieces with your little one❣️It will be a magical experience that will last a lifetime❣️ Check out this fairy enchanted menu here, including further details!

Pints, Pipes & Power Car Show to Ignite Downtown Fort Myers🚘

Get Your Cool On! Downtown Fort Myers is set to Roar with excitement as the highly anticipated Pints, Pipes & Power Car Show gears up for an electrifying debut this Saturday from 5:00pm to 10:00pm. 2400 Block of First Street will transform into a vibrant hub of automotive passion and community celebration, drawing car enthusiasts, families, and local culture aficionados alike. They're back and ready to welcome everyone for an exciting evening! Don't forget to mark your calendars🗓️! Enjoy a live DJ, explore various vendors, celebrate with awards, and let the kids have fun in the bounce houses, plus so much more! Voodoo Brewing Co - Fort Myers BRING YOUR HOT WHEEL 🚙🚗! Further details here!

Adopt a Less Adoptable Pet Event🐶🐱!

It is National Adopt a Less Adoptable Pet Week. This is to bring awareness to those pets often overlooked in shelters- seniors (aged 6+), this Friday, September 20th and Saturday 21st between 10:30am - 2:30pm, all adoption fees on these VERY adoptable categories will be waived with an approved application. So, if you've been considering bringing a new furry friend into your life, now is the perfect time to find your soulmate🐶🐱and make a difference! There are so many wonderful dogs, cats, and kittens—each with their own unique personality, whether they're playful, relaxed, or somewhere in between—eager to escape the confines of their current environment of concrete floors and bars😢they live in now. Many of these animals have been waiting for a loving home for months, so gather your family, or yourself and come meet them; you will find your new best pal! Hosted by Urgent Dogs & Cat of Lee County, FL! Further details here!

Fall Into Autumn🍂!

Fall Into Autumn at McGregor's and celebrate the arrival of Fall with a Sunday packed full of music! Kicking off the festivities from 2-5pm, the talented Taylor Tones will grace the stage, and rumor has it she might share some of her new original tracks if you ask nicely! Then, from 6-9pm, get ready for a special Charlie Moon Re-Moon-ion, featuring Keefe from Carlie Moon, who will be joined by MR Brophy and Vic Jimenez in the 7pm hour. Join this Sunday, September 22nd, for an unforgettable musical experience, and let’s sing loud enough to cool down the weather! Don't miss the chance to feel these Autumn vibes! Further details here!

