4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend September 13 –15

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Ready to amp 🎉 up your weekend with some exciting events? Fox4 is here to help with "4+" thrilling events you won't want to miss, including a lively Yee-Haw Boots & Brews, a One-of-a-Kind Revive the Vibe Festival at Fort Myers Beach a compassionate Community Resource Fair, a Spellbinding Adventure and a inspirational Back to Church Sunday

Boots & Brews! 👢🍻🤠

Grab your hat, buckle and spurs and put the Yee in your Haw, for a good old country time at Ankrolab this Friday, September 13th at 5pm! Saddle up for a rootin'-tootin' good time at Ankrolab! Dust off your hat🤠, strap on your spurs, and get ready to showcase your roping prowess for a shot at some free🍻beer! Compete for awesome prizes in categories🌟Best Cowboy,🌟Best Cowgirl,🌟Best Yee-Haw, and🌟Best Belt Buckle/Bolo Tie! Don’t miss the live tunes from Gator Nate from 5-8pm! Go...polish your belt buckle & Bolo tie, warm up your vocal chords and practice your roping skills for Boots & Brews party is this Friday! Gatornateaugustus will be setting the mood, littlefillymobilebar will be slinging Ranch Waters and if you don't have anything to wear, theewitchycowgirl has you covered with jewelry & cowboy hats! Full details here!

Revive The Vibe 🏖️

Get Supercharge! Revive The Vibe is an annual festival held on Fort Myers Beach. A day to bring the community together, showing support for local businesses, musicians, and all who love Fort Myers Beach, displaying its vibrance to those near and far. Our small town’s larger-than-life character deserves to be appreciated. This year’s celebration will be held with music on two stages featuring local musicians, a VIP tent with food and drinks, a vendor market, and a premier live theatre performance of The Wizard of Oz; Theatre Under the Sun. Welcoming both locals and visitors to come together and celebrate our beloved community. Streets are closed & open container is lifted for Revive The Vibe 2024. Enjoy a stroll with your favorite drinks all day long! Let's support Fort Myers Beach - residents, businesses, musicians, & more!✨This Saturday, September 14th, 2024✨Starts 11AM - Bayside Park to Moss Marina✨Live Music✨Open Container✨Games✨Food Trucks✨Vendor Market✨VIP Tent. Full details here!

2nd Annual Community Resource Fair🎉

"Take Me to the Fair"! Don’t miss the chance to connect with essential services and resources in our community! Area Agency on Aging is looking forward to seeing you at their 2nd Annual Community Resource Fair TOMORROW! Take the chance to meet with exhibitors like Lee Health, offering FREE health screenings, Florida Power & Light, sharing tips to lower your utility bills, and Sam's Club with exclusive membership opportunities! Plus, they'll be raffles for door prizes to win! Grab a snack from Pacos Tacos food truck and connect with resources to help you live safely and independently! 📅 When: Friday, September 13, 2024🕙 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.📍 Where: 2830 Winkler Avenue, Suite 112, Fort Myers. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to learn, connect, and enjoy some fun! 👉 RSVP today and bring a friend!

Harry Potter Trivia Night!🪄

Hello, Harry Potter fans! ✨ It's going to be a spellbinding adventure with a special Harry Potter-themed trivia game that’s FREE to play! Test your wizarding knowledge and compete for enchanting prizes and magical glory! 🏆

Dressing up in your favorite Hogwarts house attire is encouraged but not required! There’s a magical prize for the best-dressed witch or wizard! 🎉Join in for a night of trivia, laughter, and friendly competition. Don’t miss this epic Harry Potter adventure. Mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate the magic! Full details here!

Back to Church Sunday!⛪

Sunday Best! Have you been thinking about going back to church? You're invited to Faith Generation this Sunday September 15 at 10AM! At Faith Generation, they have an environment for every person in your family! On “Back to Church Sunday” you will also experience JellyBall, Cotton Candy, Popcorn, Hotdogs & Hamburgers! Full details here!

As always, Have a FUN and SAFE Weekend! 😎