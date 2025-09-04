4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend Sept 4 – Sept 7

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Ready to level up your weekend? 🎉 Fox4 brings you the ultimate lineup of nonstop sports 🏈 and entertainment that guarantees excitement from start to finish! From the FOX4 PRIMETIME SPECIAL: STORM READY PEAK SEASON to crowd-favorite festivities like QuackQuest 2025: Truck, Jeep & SUV Show, we’ve packed the weekend with the perfect mix to cheer, celebrate, and live it up with Fox4!

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.

FOX4 SPECIAL EDITION: PEAK SEASON - ARE YOU STORM READY?

Hurricane Season is here—are you prepared? 🌪️ At Fox4, we’re hurricane strong and ready to keep you safe! Our certified meteorologists and community correspondents break down everything you need to know as we head into peak season. Don’t miss this must-watch special airing Friday, September 5th at 7PM! Tune in and be STORM READY with Fox4!

QUACKQUEST - WILLIAM AUSTEN YOUTH CENTER

Truck, Jeep, and SUV Show - William “Bill” Austen Youth Center

🚗QuackQuest 2025: Truck, Jeep & SUV Show [meetup.com]

Show off your ride or just come for the fun—there’s something for everyone:

📅 Saturday, Sept. 6 | 9 AM – 2:30 PM

🚗 QuackQuest 2025: Truck, Jeep & SUV Show

📍 William “Bill” Austen Youth Center

🚙 Custom Trucks, Jeeps & Beach SUVs

🧒 Power Wheels showcase for kids

☕ FREE coffee & pastries

🌭Food & drinks available (proceeds support the Youth Center!)

🎟️ Raffles, trophies, and a “Best of Show” award in each category

Enjoy custom trucks, Jeeps & SUVs, a Power Wheels showcase for kids, FREE coffee & pastries, food & drinks by Cape Coral Rotary Club, plus raffles, trophies & “Best of Show” awards. 🎉For further details and event schedule click here! All proceeds benefit the Youth Center’s scholarship program. Hosted by Cape Coral Parks and Recreation!

⛸️ Disney On Ice!📍 Hertz Arena 📅 Sept. 4–7

Experience the magic of Disney like never before! From singing along to Frozen’s “Let It Go” to cheering for your favorite Disney Princess, Disney On Ice brings cherished memories to life while creating brand-new ones. Join Mickey, Minnie, Donald & Goofy as they take you on a dazzling journey powered by a Magical MousePad. Featured by Event Featured by Feld Entertainment, Inc. and Hertz Arena For further information and tickets🎟️click here! 📹 Catch a clip of the excitement here!

🎨 Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center 2025–2026 Season Launch

Step into a brand-new season of art, music, and community as the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center kicks off its 2025–2026 lineup with an unforgettable Art Walk celebration!

👇👇👇🖼️ Two Exhibition Premieres:

“Exposed” (Grand Atrium): A bold photography showcase highlighting the diverse perspectives of Southwest Florida artists.

“The Next Shot” (Capital Gallery): A student photography exhibit capturing the vision and creativity of tomorrow’s talent. 💃 Community Red Carpet Walk

Strike a pose and be part of the buzz as the red carpet❤️ rolls out for YOU.🎶 DJ Skubii on the Rooftop! Cap the night with live music, dancing, and stunning city & river views under the stars! For further details click here!

⚽ FC NAPLES – Saturday, Sept. 6th at 7 PM!

Get ready for🌴 FC Naples takes the field at Paradise Coast Sports Complex this Saturday! As a brand-new United Soccer League expansion team, their mission is simple: deliver a world-class family experience and build a title-contending squad that makes Naples proud. Follow FC Naples for updates, matches, and all the action as this team grows with YOU at the heart of it! For further details and tickets click here!

FOX4 SPORTS THIS WEEKEND 🏈⚾

As always, have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️