Are you Storm Ready? Hurricane Season starts Sunday, tune in to FOX 4 at 10pm

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Hurricane Season officially kicks off this Sunday June 1. Are you ready?

Our team of certified meteorologists and community correspondents have every thing you need to know going into the season.

We have a one hour prime time special airing Sunday June 1 at 10pm. STORM READY 2025.

WATCH A SNEAK PEAK OF WHAT TO EXPECT THIS SEASON BELOW:

NHC to release hurricane forecasts earlier in 2025, giving residents more time to prepare

WATCH A SNEAK PEAK OF HOW TO LIFT YOUR HOME BELOW:

From flood zone to elevated home: North Fort Myers family rises above

WATCH A SNEAK PEAK OF TORNADO CLEANUP STILL GOING ON BELOW:

'They saw a black cloud coming': Clewiston nonprofit recounts tornado that ripped through its property

You can watch the full special this Sunday June 1st at 10pm.

