4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend October 4 – 6

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — October is here 🎃👻🦇, bringing with it one of the most exciting months of the year! Prepare yourself for a whirlwind of Fall and Halloween festivities that we have lined up for you this month. This weekend, dive into the excitement with "4" exhilarating events highlighted by Fox4 that you simply cannot miss. Experience the spine-tingling Fall Festival-Haunted Nights featuring outstanding entertainment at The Stage Bonita, a Halloween Spooktacular at Bell Tower, embark on the much-anticipated Nail-Biting Haunted Walk, and enjoy a vibrant fall celebration at Southern Fresh Farms as you fall into all the goodness Autumn brings, exclusively with Fox4!

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.



5th Annual Fall Festival & Haunted 👻 Nights

Autumn Leaves and Pumpkins Please! The 2024 5th Annual Fall Adventure Festival and Haunted Maze at Springtime Farms (30 Acres). Adventure Park has arrived! Now open September 28th - October 27th. With OVER 30 ACTIVITIES INCLUDED 200 animals that you can hold touch and feed, Pumpkin Patch, 1 FREE Pumpkin Per Child (While Supply's Last), Petting Zoo (over 200 Animals), 70 Foot Jumping Pillows, 2 Inflatables, 2 Large 24 Foot Tall Dry Slides, a New Haunted Maze, Haunted Trail, Bird Aviary, a Scavenger Hunt, Food Trucks and more! Also, tons of New Activities this year! They've added more PARKING and parking is FREE! Food Trucks will be there on the weekends, Starting October 5th. Fall Fest Hours: September 28 - October 27th Saturday and Sundays 9:30am - 6:00pm. Haunted Night Hours: October 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, Friday and Saturday 6:00pm-9:30pm. All Day Play Passes $14 Per Person, $2 Senior Discount, 2 years old and younger Free. Mention Facebook to the cashier for a $2 Discount. Also $2 Military and First Responder Discount! *Tickets can be purchased at the farm the day of your visit, ages 2 and under are Free. Please see Further details here!

Haunted🦇👻 Walk - Week 1

Chilled to the Bone! Experience the thrill of our inaugural Haunted Walk, where spine-chilling scares await you! for an unforgettable evening filled with frightful fun, starting at 7:30 pm, with the final walk departing at 11 pm. Tickets are just $10 per person, and they'll guide small groups through the spooky path for an intimate adventure. You definitively don’t want to miss out on this hauntingly ghostly time! Further details here!

Fall Fest at Southern Fresh Farms🍂

Get ready to celebrate the season at SFF’s Annual Fall Fest! Join Southern Fresh Farms every Saturday and Sunday from October 5th through November 3rd for a fun-filled day on the farm. Here's what you can expect:

🎃 Pumpkin Patch* – Find the perfect pumpkin for your porch!

🎶 Live Music* – Enjoy local musicians and good vibes all day.

🚚 Food Trucks*– Satisfy your taste buds with a variety of delicious options.

🛍️ Local Vendors* – Shop unique, handcrafted items and support local businesses.

🐐 Farm Animals* – Meet and greet our friendly farm animals.

🎉 Bounce Houses* – Fun for the kiddos while you relax.

🍺 Craft Beer*– Sip on seasonal craft beers from Crazy Dingo.

📅 When: *Every Saturday & Sunday starting October 5th, ending November 3rd

🕒 Time:* 10 AM - 4 PM

🎟️ Admission: *FREE!

🚗 Parking: *FREE!

Crazy Dingo Oktoberfest 🍺 party starting right after!

Bring your friends, family, dogs, and a love for all things fall! See you at the farm 🧑🏼‍🌾!

Further details here!

THE STAGE 🎼-Bonita Springs 🎸🎤🎶

Prepare for an unforgettable evening at THE STAGE, featuring top-notch tribute bands! Kicking off tonight, October 3rd, is The Temptations & Four Tops Tribute Show, followed by Journey & STYX Tribute Night on Saturday, October 4th, and wrapping up with a Neil Diamond Tribute Show on Sunday, October 5th. Experience the vibrant atmosphere at THE STAGE RESTAURANT AND FULL BAR, where you can indulge in mouthwatering cuisine while enjoying live music, dancing, and refreshing drinks. THE STAGE RESTAURANT AND FULL BAR invites you to come for the food and stay for the fun! "THE STAGE RESTAURANT AND FULL BAR ~ Come for the Food... Stay for the Fun!" The Stage Restaurant provides live entertainment with Tribute Bands, Dancing, Dinner & Drinks! Further Details and Show Times Here!

