4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend October 31 – November 3

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking to amp 🎉 up your weekend with some exciting events? Fox4 has you covered with "4+" thrilling that are sure to catch your interest. Experience an electrifying night at The Stage Bonita, an impactful Retro Revival Fundraiser taking back in time with CAN, a "Night of Possibilities" for children and young adults, explore a fantastic Craft Fair and don't miss all the action-packed Fox4 Sports weekend, including the thrilling Florida Panthers this Friday, exclusively with Fox4.

THE STAGE 🎼-Bonita Springs 🎸

Get ready for an incredible night at THE STAGE, where the finest tribute bands are set to perform! Kicking off this evening, Friday, November 1st, is The KINGS OF SWING AND COMPANY, celebrating the legendary sounds of DEAN MARTIN, FRANK SINATRA, and SAMMY DAVIS JR. Then, on Saturday, get ready for THE FABULOUS BIG BAND GIRLS OF MOTOWN and the electrifying LADIES OF THE DISCO, paying tribute to icons like DONNA SUMMER, GLORIA GAYNOR, THE POINTER SISTERS, CHAKA KHAN, SISTER SLEDGE, and EVELYN CHAMPAGNE KING! Don’t let this opportunity slip away! At THE STAGE RESTAURANT AND FULL BAR, where you WILL indulge in mouthwatering cuisine while soaking in a vibrant atmosphere filled with live music, dancing, and refreshing drinks. Experience the perfect blend of dining and entertainment—come for the food, stay for the fun! The Stage Restaurant provides live entertainment with Tribute Bands, Dancing, Dinner & Drinks! Further Details and Show Times Here!

Retro 🕺🏼Revival!

Step into the time machine with CAN and boogie down to the sounds of the 70s & 80s at our “Retro Revival” fundraiser! Let’s raise funds for Cancer Alliance Network while celebrating the iconic era of disco, funk, rock, and soul. Celebrate the iconic era of disco, funk, rock, and soul while making a difference for our local children and families battling cancer! Travel back in time and groove to the DJ's spinning tunes of the 70s & 80s at CAN's “Retro Revival” fundraiser supporting Cancer Alliance Network this Sunday, at 5pm spinning off your best 70's and 80's outfits at Kalea Bay in Naples! Prizes will be given for best dressed female, male, and couple. Join in and Make a HUGE difference for local families battling cancer! CAN is devoted to helping children and adults affected by cancer by providing financial assistance, resources, and support. CAN relies on the community and local foundations and organizations to provide assistance in supporting our mission.

Further details and how you came help make a difference here!

32nd Annual Fall Craft🧵Fair - Ft Myers

A Craft Fair You Won't Forget! TLee Civic Center located at 11831 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917 on November 2nd and 3rd, 2024. The event runs Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM and Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Admission is $6 for cash and $7 for credit, with free entry for kids aged 12 and under. Bring a canned good to receive a $1 discount on admission, benefiting the Harry Chapin Food Bank. Explore a variety of Pinterest-inspired crafts, custom home and holiday décor, unique gifts, stunning jewelry, baby items, tumblers, homemade fudge, and gourmet treats, along with many more delightful creations including wood carvings, candles, floral arrangements, and personalized items.

**Upcoming Events Below

Mark Your Calendars📆**

Celebrating a Night of Possibilities💓

Hope shines bright as we invite you to "A Night of Possibilities" for children and young adults. This meaningful event promises to leave a lasting impression, featuring the HADC's charity dinner at T-Michael’s Steak and Lobster at 5:30 PM on November 4th. Join us in making a positive impact on the lives of those dealing with diabetes; together, we can create change. Don’t miss out— Together, we can make a difference for children and young adults facing the challenges of living with diabetes. Register now! Further details and to register here!

As always, Have a FUN and SAFE Weekend! 😎