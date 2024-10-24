4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend October 24 – 27

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — It's the BIG weekend leading up to Halloween, and who can resist tons of fun and candy? Fox 4 is thrilled to present an amazing lineup of "4" exciting events plus a Special BONUS, all designed to bring a BOOtiful and exciting festivities! Deck out in your Halloween costume or your finest attire and dive into a weekend brimming with unforgettable happiness, including the Trunk or Treats-Halloween Movie, a Super Hero Boo Bash, a Spooky Splash Bash, and the 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat Costume Contest, along with a thrilling Special Oktoberfest, all brought to you by Fox 4!

Truck or Treat 🍬& a Halloween 🎃Movie!

Witch Your Way To The Candy! The City of Cape Coral's official event, the 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat & Halloween Movie, hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department. This festive gathering promises candy giveaways (while supplies last), lively music, and plenty of spooky fun for everyone. Costumes are highly encouraged! The evening will feature a screening of "Hotel Transylvania" on a massive inflatable screen around 7:00 p.m. This free event provides a safe space for the community to kick off the Halloween season together. Don't miss out this Friday, October 25, starting at 6:00pm at Cape Coral City Hall. The schedule includes food trucks arriving at 6:00pm, Trunk-or-Treat activities from 6:00pm to 8:00pm (while supplies last), the movie screening from 7:00pm to 8:30pm, and a spectacular drone show at 8:30pm. Flavorous vendors, including Spelltacular Sweets LLC, Hot off the Press, Love Boat Ice Cream, Maddie's Sweet Lemonade, and Between the Bunz, as well as our community partners, Bruce L. Scheiner, Sam's Club, and Walmart Supercenter, for their generous support for this Halloween celebration. Further information here!

👻Boo Bash 2024 is BACK! 🦸‍♂️ Super Hero Theme!

Shake That Boo-ty for a Spooktacular day of family fun Super Hero Themed Boo Bash! This year's celebration is set to be even more exciting, featuring fantastic entertainment and activities for all ages.🎵Big Mama Radio and the Rise and Grind Show will keep the energy high with the latest hits, while the💀Haunted Blow-Up Maze invites you to navigate its spooky twists and turns, courtesy of The Bounce House People. Test your skills at the💦Dunk Tank, provided by Quality Fencing of SWFL, and enjoy complimentary buttery🍿popcorn from SJC Technology Inc. Beat the heat with refreshing🍧snow cones, thanks to Honest Health Group and Fausto Insurance Agent at Thompson Agency, or satisfy your sweet cravings with fluffy cotton candy from Albert Mathews Law. Don’t forget to📸capture memories with your favorite characters like Deadpool and Bluey at the Petwell Clinic Tent! Join in for an exciting afternoon filled with music, contests, crafts, face painting, food trucks, and much more! Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 11 AM to 2 PM at Big John Plaza, located at 1331 Cape Coral Parkway East, behind John Michael's Diamond and Jewelry. Admission is free, so bring your little monsters for a day of frightful fun! Hosted by SJC Technology Inc & John Michael’s Diamond & Jewelry Studio, this is an event you won't want to miss!Further information here!

Spooky👻Splash💦Bash!

Get ready for a frightfully exciting day filled with thrills and chills as we get ready for the spookiest day of the year! The park will be all decked out in its finest frightful décor and with fab-boo-lous fun day full of activities, including a Halloween-themed DJ dance party, foam fun, spooky storytelling, and meet-and-greets with Sharky, among other delightful surprises. To elevate the excitement, we’re offering a Spooktacular Ticket Package that includes pumpkin painting at 11:30am, spooky storytime at 2:00pm, and trick-or-treating from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, with the costume contest winner revealed at 4:00pm. Additional activities like face painting, caricature art, hair tinsel, and balloon animals will also be available. Please note that a Spooktacular Event Ticket is required to join in on these special activities, they are not included with a standard daily admission ticket. Further information and tickets here!

Torched Bar & Grill 2nd Annual Truck or Treat & Halloween Party🍫🍬🍭!

Give 'em Pumpkin To Talk About! Scream Your Way Into Halloween for a Shake That Booty fabulous time for this all day excitement at Torched Bar & Grill's 2nd Annual Truck or Treat and Halloween Party! This exciting event promises all day Happy Hour, endless FREE entertainment that will keep you smiling this Saturday. Join the festivities, starting at 10am-1pm for a thrilling Costume Contest, engaging games, fantastic prizes, and, of course, the beloved tradition of trick-or-treating! Then, don’t miss the Halloween party kicking off at 6pm, also featuring a Costume Party at 9pm, where you can win prizes for the best individual and couples costumes! Plus, anyone in costume gets a FREE drink! With live music from A'ffinity, this is one event you won't want to miss—be sue to save-the-date for a frightfully fantastic time! Further information here!

**Upcoming Bonus Events Below

Mark Your Calendars📆**

Oktoberfest🎉 Fundraiser - Rotary Club/The Stage!

O'zapft is! Get out your Dirndls and lederhosen for an unmissable evening this Wednesday, October 30th! The HafenKapelle German American Band from Cape Coral is set to delight you while you indulge in an amazing German buffet, delicious desserts, and a beer tasting experience featuring four complimentary 4oz beers plus a selection of German and European brews. There's a 50/50 fundraiser to spice up the night, all paired with the lively sounds of an authentic German band! The doors swing open at 5 PM for check-in and a cash bar, the buffet kicks off at 5:30 PM, and the show starts at 7:30 PM! Be sure to make your reservations here now and help support your community in a fabulous way! Further information here!

As always, have a FUNTASIC & SPOOTACULAR👻weekend! 🎃