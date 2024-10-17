4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend October 18 – 20

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — At Fox 4, we extend our heartfelt sympathy and support to everyone impacted by Hurricane Milton. As we recover and heal from this tragedy, we invite you to embrace a weekend filled with joy and excitement, showcasing "4" standout events aimed to lift your spirits. Experience the unforgettable 39th German Oktoberfest, a spine-chilling thrill at the Florida Horror-Fest, an exhilarating Spooktacular Drink and Treat, and a Scary School of Rock Haunted Hallway Trick or Treat, exclusively from Fox4!

OKTOBERFEST! 🎉🎷🎺🎵🎃

"O’zapft is’"! Time once again to bring the community back "tagether" for an unforgettable celebration to enjoy, and experience Southwest Florida’s biggest party – the 39th Annual Cape Coral OKTOBERFEST! The German-American Social Club is so excited to invite you to their event for fun, great food, German beer, live music, laughter, and dancing – from Polka to Blues and Country, to the Chicken Dance. Come and celebrate with your clan or crew, with your significant other, or even on your own – you’re bound to meet great people there! With German music and local bands, German food, and beer, there’s plenty of fun to go around, for any age. So, dust off your Dirndls, launder your Lederhosen and join them for an epic time of stein slurping with your “beste Freunde”. All weekend long festivities starting Friday, 4pm-12am, Saturday, 12pm-12am and Sunday, 12pm-8pm. The last two full weekends of October. For tickets/VIP info and further details here!

Florida Horror-Fest 🦇💀

A-Haunting You Will Go! Excitement is building, only two days remaining until the highly anticipated event this Saturday, October 19th, at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Estero, running from 10am to 5pm. Tickets can be purchased at the door or through their website. This event promises enjoyment for all ages, with free admission for children and free parking! Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities, including actors, vendors, panels, films, ghost stories, and a cosplay contest. Further information and tickets here!

11th Annual South Cape Spooktacular 🎃Pub Crawl!

Get ready to get your BOO👻-ze on at the 11th Annual South Cape Spooktacular Pub Crawl! Don't miss this fang-tastic Halloween Pub Crawl this Saturday from 7-11pm! Sip on wicked drink samples, while munching on sweet candy treats at South Cape’s spookiest hot-spots! Limo buses will be provided to take you to four designated areas, where you can walk to multiple participating locations. Tickets are only $20 in advance ($15 for DDs). Snag your tickets now before they vanish into the night! Ticket includes: Wristband to gain access to event transportation •Passport of locations (get every stamp and you can win the grand prize)! •A drink sample and candy sample at each location •Entry into the photo booth contest (winning photo receives $500 CASH)! Check-in times & locations: Regular check-in: 6pm-7:30pm at two locations: Big John's Plaza (near Pinch-a-Penny) & Dolphin Key Resort (under the entry awning) Late check-in: ‘til 10pm at Dolphin Key Resort (under the front entry awning) This is a 21+ event. Valid ID at check-in will be required, per ticket. Further information here!

School of Rock Spooktacular 👻!

Witch🧹 Way To The Candy! Get your costumes on and prepare for a thrilling evening of unforgettable fun and fright! An experience like never before...trick-or-treat in their eerily haunted hallway this Sunday, October 20th, from 5pm to 8pm. Enjoy captivating live performances by their talented House Band, and discover why they have been crowned the top Music School and Music Lessons in Southwest Florida, as chosen by our wonderful community! Further information here!

Have a Spootacular and Safe Weekend! 🎃👻