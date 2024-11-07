4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend November 7 – November 10

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Ready to elevate 🎉 your weekend with some thrilling activities? Fox4 has the perfect lineup of 4 fantastic-featured events just for you! Join us in honoring our veterans at the touching Veterans Day Parade. Dive into the excitement at the Fair at Fenway South, participate in the heartwarming Bark in the Park fundraiser for the Gulf Coast Humane Society, soak up the vibes at Yacht Rock Sunday with amazing music and delicious food, and catch all the exhilarating sports action exclusively with Fox4!

The Veteran's Day Parade! 💓🤍💙🪖

Celebrate and Honor🙌🏼! The Veteran's Day Celebration is a collaborative initiative between the City of Cape Coral Parks and Recreation and dedicated local volunteers. Come together with the community to pay homage to our American Heroes, remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice, those who served with distinction, and those who continue to defend our nation. Mark your calendars for this Saturday, November 9th from 11AM to 1:30PM. This year's parade kicks off at 11AM on Cape Coral Parkway, traveling west from Cape Coral Street to Chester Street. The Grand Marshal to be announced soon. Full details here!

Fair at Fenway South🎡

Get ready to spin into excitement! The Fair at Fenway is back at JetBlue Park, celebrating a decade of fun! 🎉 Enjoy thrilling rides for all ages, a captivating Circus and Highwire Thrill Show, mesmerizing Magic & Hypnosis, adorable Trick Dogs, speedy Racing Pigs, and a massive Petting Corral—all included with your ticket! 🎠🎪 Snag the best ticket deals before we kick off at 5 PM this Friday at FairAtFenway.com! Join us from November 8 to 24 for an unforgettable experience filled with rides, shows, games, and your favorite fair treats! Don't miss out! Further details here! ✨Further details here!

Bark in The Park!🐶

WHOOF! Exciting news for some tail-wagging fun! The annual Bark in the Park, the signature fundraising festival for the Gulf Coast Humane Society's. They'll have awesome Scoop Soldiers gear and free First Scoop cards. Join and raise money and awareness for a great cause while having a blast! Can't wait to see you there! Further details here!

Yacht Rock Sunday!

ALL ABOARD and Set Sail⛵! Yacht Rock Sunday returns to FMBrew on November 10th, and it’s going to be a blast. Join DJ Nate from 2 to 6PM as he spins your favorite Yacht Rock hits and beyond. Savor delicious bites from the Don’t Give Up food truck, and enjoy a refreshing Yacht Rock Spyk'd Seltzer cocktail or beer while you groove. Remember, smooth outfits are the way to go! Doors open at noon, so don’t miss out! Further details here!

