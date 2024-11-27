4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend November 29 – December 1

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — T’is the season, bursting with a plethora of exciting events to elevate your Thanksgiving weekend and kickoff to December! Fox4's spectacular lineup of 4 standout events, complete with an array of delightful surprises just for you!

Experience the enchanting Tree🎄Lighting and House Stroll, meet the iconic Mr.🎅🏼and Mrs.🤶🏼Claus, be dazzled by the Magic of Lights at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, indulge in the Wyvern Hotel's Thanksgiving🍽️Buffet Feast, raise a glass🥂at Backstreets Sports Bar's 29th Anniversary, and cap off your weekend with all the heart-pounding Sports Action, exclusively on Fox4!

Thanksgiving🦃 Week|Christmas🎄on Third!

The week of Thanksgiving continues bringing the spirit of live Christmas music from 4pm to 7pm, along with a delightful snow❄️☃️forecast between 6:30pm and 7:00pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at Third Street South, Naples. Just a heads up, the festivities will take a break on Thanksgiving Day. Further details here!

TREE LIGHTING & HOLIDAY🎄HOUSE STROLL

Looking like snow in Downtown Fort Myers! Don't miss out on the exciting festive annual Tree Lighting (7pm) in front of the beautiful Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center for a fun evening of merriment…Snow this Friday, Friday, November 29th from 6:30-7:30pm! Tree lights! Holiday music from the Notables! Decorated windows! Strolling carolers! Willow the Flower Truck! Just Denny on Sax! And so much more. Make this your new holiday tradition! Further details here!

Magic of🎄Lights | Paradise Coast Sports Complex! Nov 22, 2024 – Jan 4, 2025!

Illuminate your world! Experience the enchantment of Magic of Lights, an extraordinary drive-through holiday display that shines brighter and larger than ever before! With over a mile of stunning light displays, your beloved holiday scenes and characters come alive in a breathtaking way. Be sure to check out the gigantic Holiday Barbie™ display, the colossal Bigfoot® Monster Truck, and the impressive life-sized dinosaurs of Prehistoric Christmas! Gather your friends and family, hop in the car, and enjoy this magical journey at an unbeatable price! Open Mon-Thu: 6:00-9pm Fri-Sun, 6:00-Further details await you here!

Cape Coral Santa 🎅🏼and Mrs🤶🏼Claus!

The only way to launch December in style! Meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, returning to Cape Coral this year. Their festive appearances will take place from November 29th to December 23rd, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6pm to 8pm! Don’t forget your camera 📷 to capture the magic and special moments with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Plus, there will be a mailbox available for all your letters to Santa! Further details here!

*UPCOMING THANKSGIVING-SPORTS BONUS EVENTS BELOW🎉🦃🏈🏒

MARK🖊️YOUR CALENDARS📆* ENJOY❣️

Thanksgiving Buffet🦃 at Wyvern Hotel Punta Gorda

Gobble Down and Give Thanks! Relax and savor a classic Thanksgiving feast this year for just $49 per person, Thursday, Nov 28th. Indulge in a delicious spread featuring a carving station with turkey and ham. Join in between 1pm and 6pm, but remember, reservations are a must and spots are limited! Further details here!

Backstreets 29th Anniversary🍾Party

Celebrating 29 years in business! Celebrate December 1st from 5-7pm with Backstreets Sports Bar, as they toast to 29 amazing years in business! Enjoy select drinks and appetizers for just $2.90, and don’t miss your chance to grab a FREE raffle ticket for a chance to win BackStreets merchandise, with the drawing happening at 9pm! Further details here!

As always, Have a FUN and SAFE Holiday Weekend! 🦃