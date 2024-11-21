4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend November 21 – November 24

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking to spark a festive🎉weekend filled with excitement? Fox4 presents an incredible lineup of 4 standout events, complete with delightful surprises just for you! Prepare to be amazed by the World Class Master Sculptors at the 34th Annual American Sand Sculpting Championship, marvel at the dazzling Magic of Lights at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, enjoy captivating musical acts at the Stage Restaurant & Nightclub, and find your new furry companion at the Fall Pet Fest. Don’t miss the unforgettable Potluck Friendsgiving Dinner & Dance Party, indulge in the Wyvern Hotel's Thanksgiving Buffet Feast, and wrap up your weekend with heart-pounding Sports Action, all exclusively on Fox4!

The American Sand 🏰Sculpting Championship

Sands of time! The long is over! The 34th Annual American Sand Sculpting Championship on Fort Myers Beach promises to be an extraordinary event, showcasing the incredible talents of World Class Master Sand Sculptors. With the addition of the Advanced Amateur State Championship and an Amateur contest, it offers a unique opportunity for artists of different skill levels to demonstrate their creativity. The event is not just about the competition; it’s a celebration of art, community, and family fun. The 34th Annual American Sand Sculpting Championship starts TODAY through Friday, from 11:30am - 5pm, admission is $10/day and Saturday-Sunday10am-5pm admission is $20/day at Diamondhead Beach Resort. The vendor village will provide an array of shopping options, while children can engage in a variety of activities designed just for them. The inclusion of food stands, live music, and the welcoming of furry friends ensures that every family member, on two legs or four, can enjoy a day filled with excitement and entertainment. It’s an event that encapsulates the spirit of community and the joy of artistic expression, all set against the beautiful backdrop of Fort Myers Beach. Further details and tickets here!

Magic of🎄Lights Paradise Coast Sports Complex!

Illuminate your world! Experience the enchantment of Magic of Lights, an extraordinary drive-through holiday display that shines brighter and larger than ever before! With over a mile of stunning light displays, your beloved holiday scenes and characters come alive in a breathtaking way. Be sure to check out the gigantic Holiday Barbie™ display, the colossal Bigfoot® Monster Truck, and the impressive life-sized dinosaurs of Prehistoric Christmas! Gather your friends and family, hop in the car, and enjoy this magical journey at an unbeatable price! More details await you here! Further details here!

Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market

'Tis the Season to Sparkle! Prepare for the inaugural Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market, the newest holiday sensation in town! This enchanting event features a stunning display of Christmas trees, each uniquely adorned to honor Jesus, with a Silent Auction kicking off on November 19th, just a week before the festivities. Experience the charm of a European-style Christmas Market filled with handcrafted artisan goods, delightful treats, live music, carolers, and even gingerbread cathedrals. Mark your calendars for a **FREE** family-friendly celebration on Saturday, November 23rd, from 5 PM to 8 PM at North Naples Church. Hosted by the United Women of Faith, this event aims to uplift local charities and missions throughout Collier County and the greater SW Florida area.Further details here!

The🎶 Stage💃🏼🕺🏼 Restaurant🍽️ & Nightclub🎤

Get ready for an unforgettable evening at THE STAGE, where the finest tribute bands are ready to take the spotlight! Kicking off on THURSDAY, NOV 21, don’t miss the ALTER EAGLES TRIBUTE BAND, a crowd favorite and hailed as one of the best in the country! Then, on FRIDAY, NOV 22, groove to the sounds of THE ROLLING STONES, along with a tribute to the DOOBIE BROTHERS and STEVE MILLER! Finally, on SATURDAY, NOV 23, enjoy an all-new dance show featuring hits from FRANKIE VALLI, the FOUR SEASONS, and JERSEY BOYS, plus special guest stars, the BEE GEES! At THE STAGE RESTAURANT, you WILL indulge in mouthwatering cuisine while soaking in a vibrant atmosphere filled with live music, dancing, and refreshing drinks. Experience the perfect blend of dining and entertainment—come for the food, stay for the fun! Further Details and Show Times Here! Make your reservations now!

Fall 🍂Pet🐶🐈🐕🐱 Fest Cape Coral

Pawsome Pet Adventures Await! An unforgettable day of furry fun! Join us for the Fall Pet Fest on Saturday, November 23rd, from 11am to 2pm Bring your pets to meet Santa and Mr. Grinch, and don’t miss the chance to connect with our adorable adoptable animals! Capture those early holiday moments with Santa by scheduling your pet photo appointment at 533-7387. A $10 donation will support our Animal Care Trust Fund, and you can also visit Rescue Row to help local rescues and shelters. Plus, enjoy a variety of vendors for your holiday shopping, and remember, all adoption fees at LCDAS will be waived for this special event! Further details here!

Friendsgiving Potluck🍲 Dinner & Dance Party

The Beauty of a Potluck! You will feel the love! Join in for a special Friendsgiving Potluck Dinner & Dance Party! Bringing you an unforgettable evening packed with tasty dishes, wonderful friends, and fantastic dance vibes at the Botanical Brewing Taproom. Bring along your favorite dish to share and dive into a night brimming with scrumptious food and lively music. Let’s unite to honor friendship and gratitude in a vibrant atmosphere. Be sure to save the date for this exciting FREE celebration! Further details here!

Thanksgiving Buffet🦃 at Wyvern Hotel Punta Gorda

Gobble Down and Give Thanks! Relax and savor a classic Thanksgiving feast this year for just $49 per person next Thursday! Indulge in a delicious spread featuring a carving station with turkey and ham. Join us between 1pm and 6pm, but remember, reservations are a must and spots are limited! Further details here!

