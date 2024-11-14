4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend November 14 – November 17

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking to supercharge 🎉your weekend with excitement? Fox4 has an amazing lineup featuring 4 standout events, plus bonus surprises just for you! Get ready to make waves🌊 at the 52nd Annual Fort Myers Boat Show, dance the night away at the Country🤠Classic Music Festival, experience the thrill of the Fall🍂 Fair, unravel the mystery at the Murder in Vegas Dinner 🍽️Theater, ignite your festive vibes with loads of Holiday🎄 Magic, and make sure to catch the exhilarating action- packed Sports Weekend exclusively with Fox4!

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.



52nd ANNUAL FORT MYER BOAT SHOW NOVEMBER 14-17, 2024 🚤🛥️

The Fort Myers Boat Show, the ultimate showcase for boats and boating gear, is making its grand return to the vibrant Ft. Myers River District. Show manager Kyle Good expressed excitement, stating, “Downtown Ft. Myers will again host the largest collection of boats and boating products on Florida’s west coast,” highlighting the full utilization of space along the picturesque Caloosahatchee River. With over 40 dealers and nearly 120 boat lines, the variety of boats on display is more impressive than ever. The Caloosa Sound Convention Center is brimming with engines, electronics, boat lifts, and all the marine accessories that enthusiasts crave. Good emphasized the unique charm of the downtown setting, encouraging visitors to dedicate a full day to explore the show and enjoy the local dining and shopping scene. Attendees can also grab a free guide filled with essential boating and navigation tips, making the Fort Myers Boat Show a must-visit event, proudly presented by the Marine Industries Association of Southwest Florida. For complete information, ticket purchase, show layout, exhibitor lists and more, visit www.fortmyersboatshow.com

Fall Festival🎡 & Carnival at The Mall at University Town Center 🎢

Get ready to embrace the fall season in style at University Town Center on November 16th at 11am and 17th! Join us for a weekend filled with Dreamland Amusements Carnival Rides, mouthwatering food, and exciting games from November 15th to 17th, with the Fall Festival taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free for all ages, ensuring a fun-filled experience for everyone. This event is packed with highlights, including live entertainment and community performances, a variety of food trucks serving delicious treats, and a Kids Zone featuring bounce houses, face painting, pony rides, and pumpkin photo opportunities. Don’t miss the Lakewood Ranch & SRQ Business Expo, complete with sponsored giveaways and free raffles throughout the weekend! With over 20,000 local attendees expected, it’s the perfect chance to connect with the community, support local businesses, and soak in the festive fall atmosphere. Whether you're drawn in by the carnival rides, delectable food, or family-friendly activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy! Further details here!

Field of Dreamz Country Classic Music Festival🤠

Dust your boots 👢off and get ready for an explosive celebration at the Field of Dreamz Country Classic Music Festival happening at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds! Experience two nights filled with electrifying country music, featuring the incredible Cole Swindell tomorrow night and the amazing Brantley Gilbert on Saturday. Don’t miss out on VIP and PIT Passes—they're flying off the shelves! For those opting for General Admission, remember to bring your lawn chair for a comfy spot to soak in the tunes. With mouthwatering food trucks, vibrant vendors, and endless fun, this is a weekend you won’t want to miss so and ready to party! Full details here!

Mystery Dinner🍽️ Theatre - Murder in Vegas!

Step into the glitz of 1962 Vegas! Experience the ultimate Mystery Dinner this Friday, November 15th! Join the Gibson House Mystery Performers for an unforgettable evening filled with intrigue as you witness a thrilling murder and put your sleuthing skills to the test. Exciting prizes await! Enjoy a delightful dinner and captivating show at The Lake Kennedy Center in Cape Coral. Step into the glitz of 1962 Vegas! You will enjoy a sensational night as Pelvis Presley takes the stage, bringing his iconic songs and unforgettable moves to life. This is a world tour performance you won't want to miss—it's a show that promises to be a killer! Further details here!

Holiday🎄 Magic🪄

Embrace the "Holiday Magic"! Join in for a festive kickoff to Christmas that promises fun for everyone! This Friday and Saturday from 6pm to 10pm, dive into a world of holiday cheer with photos alongside Santa, face painting, and delightful arts and crafts. Enjoy live music, indulge in Snowie Shaved Ice and Boba Tea, and experience their thrilling snow slide and playground. Plus, don’t forget to visit the Build-A-Bear Fluff & Stuff Station to craft your very own holiday companion! Gather your family and friends for an unforgettable start to the joyful celebrations! Further details here!

**Upcoming SPORTS 🏈🏒Events Below on FOX4...MARK Your Calendars📆**

As always, Have a FUN and SAFE Weekend! 😍