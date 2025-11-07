4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend Nov 7 – Nov 9

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking to level up your weekend excitement? 🎉FOX4 has you covered with a jam-packed lineup of sports action, community celebrations, and can’t-miss local fun! From heart-pounding FOX4 Sports 🏈 coverage to our beloved community festivities, this weekend is all about showing up, cheering loud, and celebrating together. And at the center of it all...our must-attend Veterans Day Parade, honoring the heroes who have served with pride and courage. FOX4 is delivering the perfect mix to cheer, celebrate, and live it up from start to finish!

ChildrensEntrepreneurMarket.com

It's all about our community's children! A farmer’s market run entirely by kids!

Don't miss out! Come out tonight, November 7th to the Art Walk in the Fort Myers River District! Enjoy the beautiful weather and scenery, see local artists and their work as well as kid entrepreneurs running their own booths! Hosted by Children's Entrepreneur Market - Florida

Further details here!

Cape Coral Veteran's🪖 Day Parade❤️🤍💙

The Stars🤩Will Be Shining Bright! The Veteran's Day Celebration is a cooperative effort of the City of Cape Coral Parks and Recreation and local community volunteers. Join your community to honor our American Heroes and pays tribute to those who lost their lives, those who served honorably and those who are still proudly serving our country. Hosted by Cape Coral Parks and Recreation and City of Cape Coral Government

⭐GRAND MARSHAL: Capt. Petros “Pete” Kurkimilis -

DATE: Saturday, November 8, 2025

TIME: 11AM - 1:30PM

LOCATION: Cape Coral Parkway Parade route is westbound from Cape Coral Pkwy E to Chester St. Further details click here!

Connection in the Park with ARCHway Institute

The ARCHway Institute to bring this event to life for our residents and visitors across Cape Coral and surrounding communities.

What to Expect: Community Resources & Vendors: Explore booths hosted by local nonprofits, social service agencies, and resource providers offering helpful information and support. Free Food While Supplies Last: Enjoy a delicious lunch and snacks courtesy of our community partners. Live Broadcast & Music: Radio Station B1039 will be on-site, keeping the energy high with music, games, and community engagement. Special Guest Appearance: Meet Splash, the amazing Asian small-clawed otter assisting search-and-rescue teams across Florida! Splash is specially trained to detect scent underwater using a unique “bubble-tasting” technique. He has already helped law enforcement in several successful recovery operations and continues to inspire agencies across the state. Bring the whole family for a day filled with music, games, face painting, and activities for kids of all ages. Whether you're stopping by to learn about local resources, enjoy live entertainment, or meet Splash the otter, there’s something for everyone. When: Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 12 PM to 3 PM

Where: Cultural Park, 528 Cultural Park Blvd, Cape Coral - Hosted in partnership with the Cape Coral Police Department

Stone Crab🦀Music Fest!

🎶Get ready for a day of island🌴fun this Sunday from 11am - 6pm at the Stone Crab Music Fest on Pine Island, as the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and Stone Crab Fest - Pine Island, FL proudly host a “Salute to our Veterans”! This vibrant event will feature live music, delicious stone crabs, and a variety of offerings from local island businesses and crafters. Indulge in fresh seafood and other tasty treats from an array of food vendors, while enjoying adult beverages to quench your thirst. 🍻🦀 Further details here!

The Coastal Art 🎨Walk Returns!

The Esplanade Shoppes on Marco Island is the First Show of the Season!🖼️ Stroll. Shop. Be Inspired. ✨For over 20 years, the Coastal Art Walk has showcased fine art of the highest quality, featuring talented artists and stunning coastal-inspired creations. Discover beautiful paintings, photography, jewelry, sculpture, and more, all set against the breathtaking waterfront backdrop of The Esplanade Shoppes. This Sunday from 10am – 4pm, 760 N. Collier Blvd. Don’t miss this beloved island tradition celebrating art, creativity, and community. Along with all the Great Shops, Dining & Much More at The Esplanade Shoppes too!

Bonus Event

Girly👧🏼🩷😍 Pop Day!

Celebrate all things fun and fabulous at Girly Pop Day! That Fried Chicken Truck will be serving from 2-8pm.

Coastal Dayz Brewery 1-6pm

2161 McGregor Blvd, Ft Myers

Event by Coastal Dayz Brewery, I Shine Forever Permanent Jewelry and Wild at Heart Flower Truck

As always, have a safe and fun weekend❣️