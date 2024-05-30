4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida This Weekend May 31 – June 2

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — School's Out For🌞Summer! Are you looking for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you...featuring "4" exciting events you won't want to miss! It's time to soak up the sun!

Summer Tiki Fest at Wicked Dolphin🐬

Life's a Tiki party, so let's dance! Join in this Saturday for a fun Summer Tiki Fest from 11am-5pm. There will be vendors, arts & crafts, food trucks, live music & much more! Bring your chair and relax by the tiki! Free public admission & free parking. Event presented by Local Ladies Social Network, Inc./ LLSN Events. Find further details and location here!

Island Vibe Music Festival🎶

Let the reggae music transport you to paradise! The Sounds of the Islands will fill Laishley Park on the shores of Charlotte Harbor with Food, Tiki Bar, VIP, Chill Cabanas as well as Shopping options this Saturday from 12pm-10pm, 150 Laishley Ct Punta Gorda. Reggae bands will perform throughout the day with headliner GRAMMY AWARD WINNING- TOOTS & the MAYTALS featuring Leba Hibbert. Event hosted by Florida Outdoor Education Foundation supporting the Florida student achievement for all Florida students. For further details, performers and tickets here.

The 1st Annual Music aLIVE SWFL FEST🎸

Music That Hits the Spot! Join for a fun-filled all-day live music event & fundraiser this Sunday starting at 2pm at Pickle-N-Pub! Music aLIVE SWFL supports the live music culture in SWFL through providing financial relief assistance, education, and other support as necessary to individuals and organizations that participate in the creation and promotion of live music in our community. Nearly all the performing musicians have received grants from Music aLIVE for various reasons, including personal tragedies and health emergencies. Despite their ongoing struggles, these talented artists are coming together to help raise funds, ensuring that Music aLIVE can continue to support and sustain our vibrant music community. Find further details and performers here!

Seton's Summer Celebration🚙

To Jeep is to Journey! Calling all Jeep Lovers! A great family event fundraiser hosted by CORE - Coastal Off-Road Expeditions for Seton School in Naples this Friday from 5pm-9pm. Live music, family fun, water games, face painting, carnival games, Jeep show, food, ice cream and drinks for purchase! Free admission! Featuring Smoke & Shine! Find further details and location here!

Have a Safe and Fun 😎 weekend!

Happy🌅Summer!