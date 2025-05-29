4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend May 30 – June 1

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking for a fun weekend packed with excitement as we celebrate the end of the school year! Fox4 is excited to unveil a thrilling lineup of over "4" fantastic events and exhilarating sports activities, including a Storm Ready Prime Time Special this Sunday, June 1st at 10pm only on Fox4! Join us each weekend for a dose of fun and entertainment that will keep you coming back for more. With Fox4, you can look forward to endless adventures and guaranteed smiles every weekend!

Barbie Start of Summer Meet & Greet Party🎊!

🎉It's a Barbie Summer Party! 🎉Get your sparkle on for an exciting Barbie Summer Party with We Rock The Spectrum, where you can kick off the season with your friends! On Saturday, May 31, from 11am to 1:00pm, you’ll have the chance to meet Barbie, enjoy delicious ice pops, and experience a thrilling balloon drop, all while indulging in open play time. Don't miss out on this fun-filled day! For further details click here!

Sandy Bottom's JoBuFest!

"Do It For The Island," an unforgettable coastal celebration at Sandy Bottoms, where we embrace the island spirit and prepare to weather any storm! The festivities kick off with a ceremonial conch shell blast and a traditional rum offering to Jobu, followed by live music from Matt Meyer from 5 to 8 PM. Sip on tropical cocktails, groove to island rhythms, and indulge in some tiki fun as we raise our glasses to Jobu and work together to calm the seas. This vibrant event is proudly presented by Bob Tabarrini, Sandy Bottom's Bar & Grill and other supporters.For further details click here!

Fort Myers Theater Margaritaville & Lunch Day Trip!

Escape to Margaritaville brings to life the beloved songs of Jimmy Buffett now through June 8th. The story follows a part-time bartender and aspiring musician who finds himself captivated by a driven career woman. Enjoy a delightful lunch as you immerse yourself in this charming event hosted by Lake Kennedy Center and Cape Coral Parks and Recreation. For more information click here!

Family Sunday Funday End of School Bash!

Family fun for everyone at the 5C Stables Petting Zoo, returning for its second time from 12pm to 2pm! Enjoy a variety of activities including a craft station, temporary tattoos, and delicious treats like snow cones and cotton candy from @sweetdreams. The excitement continues with live music on the lawn featuring Sideshow Bob from 12pm to 3pm, plus libations available for those 21 and over. This fantastic event is brought to you by Backyard Social. For further details click here!

Special Bonus Event🎉for the Kiddos...

Power Up🦸🏼🦹🏼‍♀️ for Summer

A do not miss Power Up for Summer – the ultimate kickoff party of the season! 💥Put on your favorite superhero costume and be sure to enter their Superhero Costume Contest for a chance to win a fantastic GameTime Family 4-Pack! Be sure to pre-register for the contest at https://bit.ly/4k2MbgZ. Enjoy a live DJ, thrilling summer games, and fun for all ages. Capture the moment with photos alongside Captain America and Wonder Woman, and meet real-life heroes from LCSO and the San Carlos Park Fire Department! Don’t let this action-packed event pass you by, so gear up and join the adventure! Event brought to you by Gulf Coast Town Center. For further details and to pre-register click here!

As always, have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️