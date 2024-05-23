4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida This Weekend May 23 – 27

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you...featuring "4+" exciting events this extended weekend for Memorial Day, Honoring ALL Those Who Served❤️🤍💙! Tune in to watch Anchor Amy Wegmann for a very special Remembrance...Father of US Army Green Beret Captain Daniel Eggers "20 years later" airing tonight on Fox4 News at 10pm!

2024 Memorial Day Special Event at Sunsplash Family Waterpark is proud to have teamed up with Best Home Services for a very special Memorial Day Weekend celebration. All active, retired, disabled and veteran members of the military can enjoy FREE admission this extended weekend from this Saturday thru Monday! As a HUGE thank you to all of the men and women who have served and continue to serve our country in the Armed Forces, "Sunspalsh is glad to honor them this Memorial Day Weekend"! Further information on park hours and tickets here!

SWFL’s Largest Indoor Arts & Crafts Show!

Where creativity knows no boundaries! SWFL’s Largest Indoor Arts & Crafts Show happening this Saturday & Sunday from 10am-3pm at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda! Over 120 vendors featuring a huge variety of very talented artists, crafters, artisans and more! FREE public admission and parking. This is 2 day event, vendors will vary each day. Food is available for purchase at the cafe.To show your support, the Indoor Arts & Crafts Show is being held on Memorial Weekend, remember to wear Red, White & Blue in Memory of our Fallen Heroes. Go Unleash your inner crafter! Find further information here.

The Annual Fort Myers Film Festival

Dress to impress, walk the red carpet and go enjoy an amazing non-stop film-festival extravaganza held in the sunny beautiful SWFL region at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center today thru Sunday, celebrating its 14th year of indie film! Plan your week-end now! You can see all the films you like or individual films! Happy Festivaling!

Tickets start at $10, VIP Passes are also available - 5pm - 6pm - Sipping With the Stars Soiree & Donor Reception - $250

6:00pm - 7:00pm - VIP Red Carpet Experience - $100

7:00pm - 8:30pm - "Hellbent on Boogie" Movie Only - $25

8:30pm - 12:00am - Rooftop After Party - Open to the Public.

Find full details, get your tickets, and download your guide here! **Fort Myers Film Festival Honored Sheriff Carmine Marceno with the Community Protector Achievement Award!**

Mango Rtia's Rythmn House Car Cruise

Rev your engines for their first a Car Cruisin event this Sunday Funday at 10:00am at 16440 S Tamiami Trail Fort Myers. Whether you love all types of stylish cars or just want to have fun, be sure to check out this memorable event with tons of unique-stylish cars, awesome rides, hot rods, resto-mods, antiques, rat-rods, exotics and bikes! Hop in your ride and head-out to the car show and feature your ride (registration is Free) and share some common interests while enjoying a fun day with family, friends, delicious food, great music and impressive vehicles! For further information here!

End of School Bash - Mid-Cape

🎉Ready to kick off summer? Mark your calendar📅 this Saturday, for an exciting End of School Bash 😍 from🕙9am-2pm📍Located at Mercola Market of Cape Coral! An incredible lineup of activities planned to make this event unforgettable! 🎉So get ready to celebrate all the kiddos for their end of the school year celebration and have a blast with tons of fun-filled-family-fun and excitement as you bid farewell to another school year.🎼Enjoy live music! 🏰 Dive into boundless fun with bounce houses!🍔 Savor the lineup of delicious food trucks! 🛍️ Discover hidden gems from talented vendors!🏆 Friendly competition with exciting yard games!💫Create unforgettable memories with all the family-friendly activities! Don't miss out on the ultimate celebration to kick off the summer season! A wonderful day of laughter, joy, and community spirit🌟! Further information here!

Have a Wonderful-Safe Extended Memorial Day Weekend! ❤️🤍💙