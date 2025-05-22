4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend May 23 – May 26

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Get ready for a wonderful weekend filled with excitement and heartfelt tributes for Memorial Day, honoring those who served and are never forgotten! Fox4 is thrilled to present an exclusive lineup of four electrifying events and dynamic sports that are sure to create lasting memories. Join us for a weekend brimming with fun and entertainment that will leave you eager for more. With Fox4, anticipate endless adventures and guaranteed fun every weekend!

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.

Balloon🎈Glow & Laser Show!

Escape the Ordinary, Embrace the Extraordinary! Fly high, feel free this Fri, May 23rd, and Sat, May 24th, from 5pm to 11pm, with gates opening at 5pm both days. Bring the entire family for an unforgettable evening filled with excitement! Bring the entire family for an unforgettable evening filled with excitement! Gaze at stunning hot air balloons and seize the chance to check off a bucket list item with a ride in one of them. Enjoy live music from an amazing DJ, explore a variety of craft and retail vendor booths offering unique items, and indulge in delicious festival-style food from our diverse food vendors. Tethered hot air balloon rides will be available for just $35pp, weather permitting and while supplies last, with announcements made on-site. Don’t miss the spectacular grand finale each night around 9pm, as we light up the night sky with a mesmerizing hot air balloon glow and laser show, complete with synchronized music and thrilling countdowns that will leave you in awe! Don't miss this extraordinary event brought to you by Balloon Glow & Laser Show! For further details and tickets click here!

A Little Bit of Everything - Moving and Garage Sale!

Discover Exciting Treasures Around Every Corner this Sat-Sun, May 24th-25th from 8am-4pm! Explore the five-tier professional storage filled with an array of items, including bicycles, antique chair sets, scrubs, and high-quality name brand clothing in pristine condition. Many products come with their original manuals and have never been used, while others show light signs of use. You'll find scrub sets in various colors, a stylish vanity with a stool, and jewelry available upon request. Expect to uncover delightful surprises that you never knew you needed. Your wallet will certainly appreciate this event, hosted by Anne RN and SWFL Marketplace/Buy Sell Trade Anything! Your Wallet Will Thank You! For further details click here!

Annual All American BBQ Memorial ❤️🤍💙 Day Weekend

"Let Freedom Ring" and remember those who served! Veteran Recognition & patriotic celebration on...📅 Sunday, May 25, 2025 🕛 12 PM – 8 PM

🎶 Live Music featuring Endless Summer & The Boots Band

🍔 BBQ Food: Burgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, hot dogs, bratwurst, sides, and desserts

🍺 Drinks: Beer, wine, and soft drinks

☀️ Outdoor Fun in our beautiful 2-acre Biergarten

💃 Dancing & Live Music

Event by German American Social Club of Cape Coral, Florida and Holly Jo Ravert-King

For further details click here!

Memorial Day 🪖Commemoration

In honor of our courageous heroes, the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host a Memorial Day Commemoration Service as part of its 2025 observance. The museum's exhibits and galleries will be accessible from 12 to 4pm, with free admission for all veterans, while adults will be charged $16 and children $5. The first hundred guests will enjoy a complimentary hot dog lunch from 12to 1pm. Additionally, a Vintage Car Show will take place from 12 to 3pm, alongside an AI Photo Booth available during the same hours. Visitors can also explore the Huey Helicopter Cockpit through guided tours from 12:30 to 2:30pm, and a variety of engaging presentations, including a documentary and a 3-D movie, will be scheduled throughout the day. For further details click here!

FOX4 SPORTS THIS WEEKEND~MARK YOUR CALENDARS📆...

UFL - May 23rd, Friday Night 🏈Football at 8pm

2025 PBA🎳Playoff Championships, Saturday May 24th at 2:30pm

MLB ⚾Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets, Sat, May 24th at 7pm

2025 NTT INDYCAR🏁🏎️ SERIES The Indianapolis 500 Prerace

Sunday, May 25th - Starting at 10am

UFL Football 🏈D.C. Defenders @ Houston Roughnecks, Sunday May 25 at 4pm

FC Naples ⚽vs Union Omaha Sunday, May 23rd at 730pm

FC Naples is the first professional soccer team, based at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Florida. FC Naples is the first professional soccer team in the area, with a state-of-the-art venue at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. FC Naples⚽catch a clip of the team in action here! As a United Soccer League expansion team, their mission is to create a world class family experience for our community and forge a title contending team to be the pride of this city. Make sure to check this impressive team out and catch them live in action! For further information and tickets to see FC Naples live in action click here!

As always, have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️

❤️🤍💙