4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida This Weekend May 17 – 19

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you...featuring "4" exciting events this weekend, including an Home & Hurricane Expo and a Free Pizza you won't want to miss!

Home & Hurricane Expo-Punta Gorda!

When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors! Don't miss out on the Home & Hurricane Expo, a perfect event for showcasing the latest hurricane protection solutions this Saturday from 10am - 3pm at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Learn How to Prepare, Survive & Recover From Hurricanes and discover how you can safeguard your home from the elements to ensure your family's safety! Mark your calendar and be sure to explore the latest trends in home protection! FREE ADMISSION AND PARKING! For address location and further details here!

Downtown Fort Myers Music

The streets of downtown Fort Myers come alive for a one-night concert rain or shine, on the third Friday of each month showcasing musicians of all talent levels and a variety of styles! May Music Walk Event Hosted By ROCKSHOW. Don't miss out of all the entertainment and fun this Friday night on the historic streets of Downtown Fort Myers an experience an awesome lineup of great musicians and DJ's this Friday from 6pm - 10pm.! Music Walk is fun for all-ages, event that brings local, regional, and national talent to over a dozen venues. There is also a liberal sprinkling of volunteer street performers who serenade the crowds between venues and help create a musical atmosphere that pervades the entire downtown.is fun for Fun for all ages! Register or Buy Tickets. Free to attend from jazz and blues to rock & roll, local and regional musicians line the streets of downtown Fort Myers, and the lineups vary each month. Find more information and musicians playing here!

Selwyn Birchwood Concert Deluxe Live at the Ranch Fort Myers

Southwest Florida’s number 1 party spot! The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon!Come join us for an evening of fun where the party never ends! The Ranch is Fort Myers newest and largest nightclub and live concert venue featuring the best music performers. The Ranch features a 25,000 sq/ft Western Style Saloon that boasts over 400 ft of Bar Top! Coming to the Ranch this Saturday evening, a special blues rock concert event, Selwyn Birchwood with special guest The Alex Lopez Xpress and Street Preacher.! Get ready for a stellar experience you won't want to miss, an evening of blues. rock. roots and more. “No one in blues compares to young Florida-based guitarist Selwyn Birchwood. With the quality of his material, combined with a vibrant stage persona, there’s no need to borrow tunes from the greats who went before him. Lean yet mean and tough…lyrically and musically intense” —American Songwriter “Rising blues star Selwyn Birchwood is the real deal. This Saturday show starts at 7pm (doors open at 6pm). "3" Great bands share 1 stage for 1 amazing night of music! Special guest blues/rock Top-Ten Billboard charting artist Alex Lopez and his band The Xpress along with the emerging super group Street Preacher. $40-VIP seating includes premium reserved seating, (limited availability -THESE SELL OUT QUICKLY - General admission seating - $20-Advance and $30-at the Door. You can find more information, future events and purchase tickets here!

Naples Community Day

Artis—Naples campus welcomes the entire community! A popular family event for Community Day is a celebration of everything the arts have to offer this Saturday from 10am-4pm. Join & explore the entire Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus, with art and activities for all ages. This free event includes hands-on activities in The Baker Museum, musical performances, and special activities throughout the day. Activities include,Food Trucks, Instrument Petting Zoo, Face Painting, Balloon Art, Bilingual Storytelling, Exhibition Tours, Museum, Treasure Hunt, and Warhol-style Printmaking! Performances will include Magic Carpet Percussion, 11am and 12:15pm Youth Symphonia Concert, 1pm, Youth Symphonia Chamber Ensemble’s Concert, 2pm, The Village School Steel Knights, 3pm, and the Youth Chorus Concert, 4pm! Be a part of Kind Hearts, Stronger Communities"! Community Day is generously sponsored by Publix Super Markets Charities.Location and further details here.

Happiness is a SLICE OF PIZZA additional event YOU CAN'T MISS next Wednesday, May 22nd...

GRAND OPENING EVENT -GO GRAB A FREE PIZZA! East of Chicago Pizza

CHICAGO PIZZA PERFECTION IN SWFL! Love at first bite! East of Chicago Pizza is having their Grand Opening Event at three great locations South Cape Coral, Santa Barbara, Midcape and Pine Island Rd, NE Cape on May 22nd from 11am-2pm and what a way to enjoy their grand opening with a free 12" pizza for per customer-walk-ins. You will also receive a BOGO gift card special when you purchase a $100 gift card you will receive an additional $50 gift card FREE! Go enjoy their pizza paradise! Build your own pizza or select from one of their specialty pizzas. Happiness is a slice of Pizza!Find more information, locations and menu here!

