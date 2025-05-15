4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend May 15 – May 18

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Ready for a weekend packed with excitement? Look no further! Fox4 is bringing you an exclusive lineup of thrilling events and sizzling sports that promise to create unforgettable memories. Join us for a weekend filled with joy and entertainment that will leave you wanting more. With Fox, expect endless adventures and guaranteed fun at every turn!

Greater Fort Myers Dog🐶Club Annual Dog Show Extraavaganza

It's going to be a tail-wagging good time! Get ready dog lovers, The Annual Dog Show is back at the Lee County Civic Center from May 15th at 8am through May 18th at 1pm, at it's original location! This year, the GFMDC is excited to present the Annual Dog Show Extravaganza, featuring 8 Fast CAT events spread over 4 thrilling days! For further details and registration click here! Event by Laurel Anne Getchell and Black Knights Coursing

Don't miss the experience and excitement of this incredible dog🐾show extravaganza!

May Music🎶Walk - Explore Fort Myers

Experience the Beat-olution! Join us for the beloved monthly event, Music Walk, where talented musicians from various genres will light up the historic streets of downtown Fort Myers this Friday, May 16th, from 6 to 10pm. The festivities will take place at the intersection of First and Hendry. Come and immerse yourself in the sounds that will make you move! For further details click here!

The Great Inflatable🏃🏼5K

Feel The Bounce! Get ready to dash and bounce your way to an unforgettable experience this Saturday, May 17th at 9am! The Great Inflatable 5K invites you to tackle a thrilling course filled with exciting inflatable obstacles, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. This unique event combines the joy of traditional running with the fun of brand-new inflatable challenges! For more details and to secure your spot click here! Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable experience!

Country🤠Sunday's

Come on down and let's get country!! Bay Street Yard's Country Sundays! Enjoy live country music, refreshing ice-cold beer, and an unforgettable atmosphere every Sunday from 11am to 10pm, with live performances from 1 to 8pm. This Sunday, May 18th, catch Anthony Wayne from 2 to 5pm and Eric Michael Taylor from 6 to 9pm. Indulge in country-inspired cocktails and take advantage of the ice cold beer🍻and whiskey specials throughout the day. So, lace up your boots, don your hat, and get ready to kick it country-style every Sunday with Bay Street Yard! Don't miss the country vibes all day! Further details here!

Bonus Event -

For all you designer bag lovers! Designer Bingo! Don't miss your chance to win a DESIGNER handbag👜! Full details click here!

