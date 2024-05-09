4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida This Weekend May 10 – 12

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you...featuring "4" exciting events this weekend, including a Special Mother's Day Shopping Fair you won't want to miss!

Mother's Day Shopping Fair!

Shine a Light on Mom! This event is being held the day before Mother's Day! Go shop for Mom or bring her out for a day of fabulous shopping from a large array of wonderful gifts your Mother will ❤️! Enjoy a delicious lunch at one of the many eateries University Village has to offer! Don't miss out this Saturday from 10am-3pm at 19800 Village Center Drive, Fort Myers. Event hosted by Local Ladies Social Network, Inc. / LLSN Events and Monthly Arts & Crafts Fair at University Village Shops. You can find further information here.

Foster Fest - Hosted by LCDAS

Pawsitively Unforgettable! Looking for a way to help our tail-wagging-furry-friends at the shelter or area rescues? Lee County Domestic Animal Services will host its rescue partners at their 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers location this Saturday from 10am - 2pm. Unleash the extraordinary in every dog and see what rescues Lee County has available to foster with and sign up to help. Where Doggy Dreams Become Reality! There are rescues for small, large, senior, breed specific-you name it! You may also like the following events from LCDAS: Being it's Spirit Week - Let Your Spirit Be Unleashed! Get dressed for the theme of the day and your adoption fee will be waived with an approved application! Today's 5/9 theme- Pajama Day and tomorrow's 5/10 theme - Prom from 1030am - 330pm.

Margaritaville Beach Resort - Fort Myers Beach

WELCOME TO PARADISE ON THE GULF FOR EVERYONE ~ The perfect beach escape. Nestled between the Gulf of Mexico and Matanzas Bay, this tropical retreat encourages you to live your most laid-back life to the fullest. Find the coolest shells in the sand, sip on frozen concoctions, explore aquatic adventures and revel in spectacular sunsets at the Margaritaville Beach Resort! Enjoy exclusive access to Fins Up! Beach Club— our action-packed waterfront oasis— or chill out to the sounds of great music on the Sunset Terrace. The endless enjoyment and fun will captivate you while exploring all their wonderful hot spots! Start off at the casual, relaxed atmosphere at License to Chill Bar & Grill where they serve up delicious breakfast as well as lunch and dinner. Grab a colorful fruit smoothie at Coconut Telegraph Coffee Shop or indulge in perfectly cooked steaks, fresh seafood and hand crafted cocktails or for a Mother's Day Brunch this Sunday from 10am-2pm at JWB Grill. Enjoy your own slice of paradise for free-flowing drinks and live entertainment at the Lah De Dah Beach Bar & Grill. End off at the famous well-known bar 5 o'Clock Somewhere located at Fins Up Beach Club, where they serve up coastal inspired eats, and bar bites, while you sip a yummy hurricane or lounge on the pool deck admiring the beautiful sunset view. A special treat for Mother's Day or ANY DAY! Margaritaville offers a Mother/Daughter Day in Paradise - St. Somewhere Spa specials available! Pamper yourselves here!

Fort Myers Paint and Sip – Mommy and Me Elephants - Hosted by Wine & Canvas

🐘🖌️Celebrate Mother’s Day with a splash of creativity! Join for a delightful Fort Myers paint and sip event at Eastwood Golf Course, where you and Mom 👩‍👧‍👦 can bond over brushes and canvas or paint a beautiful scene for you and your child to treasure forever. Capture the love between parent and child as you paint adorable mommy and me elephants 🎀🎨. Sip on refreshing drinks, enjoy fabulous food, and create memories that will last a lifetime. All art materials included. HavelLittle to no painting experience, it’s okay, they're professional artist will walk you through the process step-by-step. In addition, the best part is you take home your creation to enjoy forever. Canvas size is a16×20. Reserve your spot now for a heartwarming Mother’s Day experience!✨👩‍🦰💞A Wine & Canvas paint and sip class is the perfect way to celebrate Mom this Mother's Day a fantastic afternoon of relaxation, art, and incredible dining options! Classes for everyone next week - and you can use code MOTHER9 to save $9 off any class! For more information, to grab your tickets before May13th to save here!🎨🖌️!

Happy Mother's Day💐...have a Fabulous & Safe Weekend Doing What You Love! 😎

