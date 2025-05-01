4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend May 1 – May 4

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for of the some of the best happenings this weekend? You're in for a huge treat! Fox4 is dedicated in showcasing over 4 spectacular events that you'll share with everyone! Kicking off the love for tennis with the FineMark Women's Pro Tournament event, enjoy the thrilling Kentucky Derby Party, relish in every part of the Blueberry Festival, savor every taco bite as you stroll the Cinco de Drinko Pub Crawl and go for the food, stay for the fabulous entertainment at The Stage. Plus, you'll be hooked watching our exciting sports coverage all weekend! Fox4 is your go to source for unforgettable fun weekends!

FineMark 🎾Women’s Pro Tournament

Feel the Power of Tennis! WOW! The FineMark Women’s Pro Tournament, is serving up serious excitement all weekend at the Bonita Bay Club in Bonita Springs! Back for its sixth year, this $100,000 USTA Pro Circuit showdown is one of only five in the nation—so you know it’s a big deal. Snag your🎟️seats NOW!! Catch the action courtside and don’t miss the epic singles and doubles finals on Sunday. Further information here!

Kentucky🏇🏼 Derby👒Party

Feelin' Lucy? Put on your Derby best for a celebration of the 151st Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 3rd at 5pm. Derby themed food and drinks specials all day! Break out the big hats and bow-ties, prizes will be awarded for the most impressive Derby hats and outfits. For more details, click here! This exciting event is hosted by O'Leary's Bar & Grill

Blueberry🫐Festival

Berry🫐Yourself in Blueberry Goodness! The Ft Myers Blueberry Festival just DAYS away! Get ready to indulge in a delightful blueberry experience at the upcoming Blueberry Festival on May 3rd and 4th at the Lee Civic Center in Ft. Myers! Join us from 10 AM to 5 PM for a weekend filled with family-friendly activities, including fresh blueberries, arts and crafts, a free Frisbee dog show, and mouthwatering food options like blueberry shortcake and fudge. Enjoy live entertainment, participate in an axe-throwing tournament, and let the kids have fun with free bounce houses, face painting, and pony rides. Admission is only $7 (cash only), and you can save a dollar by bringing a canned food item to support the Harry Chapin Food Bank. Kids under 2 get in free, and parking is free! Friendly🐶doggos can come on a leash or in a wagon. Don’t miss the most berry-licious weekend of the year! 📢 Further details here!

Cinco de Drinko Pub Crawl!

🌮🍹Get ready to Fiesta at the South Cape Cinco de Drinko Pub Crawl! 🎉🌵Put on your sombreros and mustaches, and don your most colorful fiesta attire—it’s time to sip, salsa, and celebrate at the South Cape Cinco de Drinko Pub Crawl! 💃🌮 Enjoy a night filled with drinks, dancing, and delicious appetizers samples as you crawl through South Cape, soaking up the lively atmosphere and festive fun! 🍻✨ Tickets:$25 in advance ($20 for designated drivers)$30 day-of (if available)🎫 Purchase online via Eventbrite! Don’t wait—secure your spot now! Further details here!

The Stage Restaurant & Nightclub

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable experience at The Stage! Indulge in delectable cuisine while enjoying a lively atmosphere filled with sensational live music, dancing, and delicious drinks. You will experience the perfect blend of dining and entertainment—"come for the food, stay for the fun"! The Stage Restaurant provides prestige live entertainment with Tribute Bands, Dancing, Dinner & Drinks! Further Details and Show Times Here!

FOX4 SPORTS THIS WEEKEND - MARK YOUR CALENDARS📆...

As always, have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️