4 Things To Do In Southwest Florida This Weekend: March 8 - March 10

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you! Check out our 4 things to do in Southwest Florida, you won't want to miss!

Taco Fest Fort Myers

CALLING ALL TACO LOVERS! The Best Tacos are back in Fort Myers for the BSC’s Taco Fest! Taco Fest welcomes YOU! Go savor the flavor this Sunday, from 11am - 5pm at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater and join Businesses Supporting Communities, for this annual Taco Fest! Get ready for a fun-delish afternoon of TACOS, with numerous taco trucks, business vendors, music, drinks, kids activities; such as bounce houses and rock climbing walls and much more, for you and your family to enjoy! You won't want to miss this event, the BIG MUSICAL FEATURE of the event; county duo Thompson Square! Sing along to their multi-platinum mega-hit “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” and many more! Other live music will include music from local artist Chasing Denver, Aydin Holt, and The Boots Band. You will find tickets and all the information you need about the Taco Fest Fort Myers here! The event will also provide the community with the opportunity to give back to The Dr. Piper Center. The Dr. Piper Center seeks to enhance the social and economic well-being of those 55 and older individuals who reside in Southwest Florida and make a positive impact in the lives of frail elderly, at-risk youth, special needs children, and our communities.

96th Annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo

Hold on tight Rodeo Fans! The 96th Annual Arcadia Championship Rodeo is here! For 96 years, Known as “The Granddaddy of ‘Em All,” has hosted the world’s top athletes in PRCA Rodeo to compete for a chance to make it to the national finals in Las Vegas. The Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo, draws top athletes in PRCA Rodeo to compete for a chance to make it to the national finals in Las Vegas. Events include Bareback Bronc Riding, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, and more! Four-straight days of non-stop, heart-pounding, keep you on the edge of your seat rodeo action you can't miss! Mark your calendars, for this Thursday, March 7th to Sunday, March 10th. Gates open at 11:00am, Pre-Show Events Begin at 1:00pm, Rodeo Begins at 2:00pm at the Mosaic Arena in Arcadia for this fan-favorite event. Don't wait to purchase your tickets, click here, they are selling out fast! For more information on this action-packed event here!

Bonita Fest 2024

The 2nd Annual Bonita Fest! Will feature MORE vendors, live music, food trucks and showcasing even more local Bonita businesses! Peaceluvin' Farm, a 100 years old historical property in Estero, will operate a petting zoo, sharing a little piece of heaven with their animals, for all the children to love! The petting zoo will include a variety of goats, llama, alpaca and other small furry animals at this "family favorite" event, Saturday from 11am - 4pm at Riverside Park in historic downtown Bonita Springs. Admission is free and open to the public! You will enjoy live music, food trucks and meet more than 25 local businesses exhibiting in the park. Food trucks on site will be Viet Yum, Pansardo, Alligator Creek BBQ, Cocktails and Things and Between the Bunz. A variety of local craft beers and domestic favorites will be available on draft. There will also be a family-fun play area with bounce houses you can't miss! You can find more information on the Bonita Fest here!

Minnesota Twins Spring Training vs New York Yankees

The Twins take on the Yankees in a Spring Training Saturday Showdown! This Saturday and Sunday from 1:00pm - 4:00pm,Minnesota Twins Spring Training vs New York Yankees, at the Lee Health Sports Complex. Enjoy the Meal Deal, available at all Twins Spring Training games, which includes a Grandstand ticket, a hotdog, and Pepsi! You can find more information and purchase tickets for all upcoming games here. MLB Opening day is scheduled for Thursday, March 28th. For a complete list of games, check out the Spring Training Schedule here!

As always, have a happy and fabulous weekend! 😎