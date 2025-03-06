4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend March 6 – March 9

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — The weekend is almost here! Fox4 is here to help you find the most exciting events happening this weekend. March is brimming with incredible events that you won't want to miss, including the spectacular Disney on Ice and the much-anticipated FC Naples Historic Home Opener, where you can cheer on your professional soccer team, as they kick off the season at their debut game at the beautiful Paradise Coast Sports Complex! Tickets are selling fast, so act quickly to grab yours now and join in on the exciting action! Fox4 is your guide for an unforgettable weekend!

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.



Disney on Ice!⛸️❄️

Step inside the magical adventures starting TONIGHT, March 6th through Sunday, March 9th, Disney's Frozen and Encanto as they are brought to life like never before at Disney On Ice! Dazzling ice skating transports you to Arendelle to be a part of Anna's adventure to find Elsa, whose icy powers unleashed an eternal winter! Olaf, Kristoff and Sven take you along as they encounter wintry conditions in a race to bring back summer. Then, enter the fantastical Madrigal family's Casita admist the beautiful mountains of Colombia. Join Mirabel on her journey to save her enchanted family home alongside her sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, invite your family and friends to sing along to your favorite songs and celebrate the power of love and courage at Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto - the show everyone will be talking about! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY! Event by Feld Entertainment, Inc., Hertz Arena and Disney On Ice

Visit DisneyOnIce.com for tickets and further information.

FC NAPLES HISTORIC HOME OPENER THIS WEEKEND⚽

Paradise Coast Sports Complex🥅

FC Naples is about to kick off their historic debut season and they can’t wait to see our community rally behind YOUR first professional sports team! THIS SATURDAY, MARCH 8TH...HISTORY BEGINS. BE THERE, DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS INCREDIBLE ACTION-PACKED HOME OPENER, played on the one and only stunning Paradise Coast Sports Complex! Southwest Florida, this is your team, your city and your moment. Be part of history as FC Naples kicks⚽off its inaugural season on this Saturday! Tickets are going fast, get yours NOW to witness Naples first-ever pro soccer game! The long-awaited thrilling soccer match takes place this Saturday at 7pm, FC Naples vs Chattanooga Red Wolves! Lock in your spot now and get ready to cheer on your home team!

Be part of the action...grab your tickets here https://bit.ly/4gF2Dla

Naples, Marco Island, Everglades - Paradise Coast

Paradise Coast Sports Complex

USL League One

Mercato Nights Music🎶 Series featuring Phenomenal Animal

Experience the vibrant sounds of Phenomenal Animal at the Mercato Nights Music Series! Get ready for an exciting mix of soul, classic rock, funk, and blues. Enjoy refreshing cocktails, beer, and other beverages at The Pub's event bar, and feel free to grab takeout from any of our fantastic Mercato restaurants. Bring your lawn chairs to relax, but please note that outdoor drinks and coolers are not allowed. This event is free to attend, but remember that all Mercato events are subject to weather conditions. Further information here!

11th Annual Car Show - William Austen Youth Center

Be a part of the 11th Annual Classic Car Show hosted by the Youth Center this Saturday, March 8th, from 9am to 2pm! The event welcomes a variety of classic cars across seven classes, spanning different eras from 1950 & Under, 1951-1960, 1961-1970, 1971-1980, 1981-1990, 1991-2000, 2001-Present. Exciting awards await participants, including categories like Best of Show, Club Participation, Best Paint, Best Interior, and Best Engine. Secure your spot for just $25 per car (payment accepted on the day of the show), and the first 50 registered cars will receive a complimentary dash plaque. Registered drivers can enjoy free hot coffee and breakfast, and lunch vouchers will be available as well. As you revel in the day, we will will spin your favorite classics and distribute fantastic door prizes. Further information here!

FOX4 SPORTS⚽🏈🏒 - MARK YOUR CALENDARS!!

As always, have a fun and safe weekend❣️