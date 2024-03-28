4 Things To Do In Southwest Florida This Weekend: March 29 - March 31

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for "Egg-citing" things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you, with 4 things to do in Southwest Florida! With Easter just a few days away, and so many wonderful events, we want to end off March bringing you these spectacular events, including this eggstra-impactful event to help with the mission to Honor and Support our Nation’s Veterans!

Walk For Warriors!

"Best Home Services proudly announces the ‘Walk for Warriors 5k, a charitable event this Saturday at Florida Gulf Coast University. The race kicks off at 8am, aiming to raise crucial funds for the nonprofit organization, Wounded Warrior Project. With a mission to honor and support our nation’s veterans, Walk for Warriors 5k promises a thrilling 5k event experience while championing a noble cause. All proceeds from this event will directly contribute to the Wounded Warriors Project’s initiatives, aiding veterans in their path to recovery and support. In the spirit of community involvement, Best Home Services invites passionate individuals and organizations to join hands by participating in the event. Your participation will help ensure the success of this event and more importantly, make a meaningful difference in the lives of our deserving veterans! Tickets sales ending soon! Click here for more information, registration, parking and tickets!

4th Annual Easter Fest at Springtime Farms

Celebrate spring with the Easter Bunny as he gets things hopping around Springtime Farms Adventure Park this Friday through Sunday at 9:30am-5pm. This family-friendly event features all your favorite farm attractions and some new, all-day Egg Hunts (Over 30,000 Eggs), Easter🐰Bunny Meet and Greet, Food Trucks, Egg Painting and you will meet some of our brand new sweet fuzzy baby animals. It’s such an EGGSTRA-exciting way start the spring season! All Day Play Pass for only $15pp, 2 Years old and Younger Free, Seniors $13. The All Day Easter Egg Hunts includes endless actives a 300 Animal Petting Zoo, inflatable corn maze ,Bunny Village, 70-Foot Jumping Pillow, Two 24-Foot-Tall Inflatable Slides, Carnival Games, Pedal Kart Track, New Duck Pump Race and a New Excavator Sand Pit! Easter Bunny meet-and-greets take place each hour throughout event. The Easter Egg Hunt Field is open from 9:30am to 5pm. There's no count down, the field is open for hunting at your leisure and eggs are replenished throughout the day. This allows for a less chaotic and more enjoyable event. Children may collect as many eggs as they like. Make sure to return your eggs to the Prize Redemption Station to receive your Easter goodie bag! This ensures every child gets the same awesome gift regardless of the number of eggs they collect! Click here for more details!

Easter 🐰 at Sun Splash

Celebrate and join this egg-citing nonstop Easter fun all weekend long! Go splash 💦 and dance away this Easter weekend this Friday to Sunday from 1030am - 7pm! What a way to celebrate Easter dancing to a DJ all weekend, bubbles of fun foam parties, memorable pictures with the Easter Bunny🐰himself, and a Special Easter Egg🥚Hunt on Saturday March 30th with fun prizes including Sun Splash admission tickets and passes.

EASTER🥚EGGS-TRAVANGANZA

Easter 🐰 Ranch style! Join the fun at Roberts Ranch located at 1215 Roberts Ave W., Immokalee this Saturday at 10am - 1pm. This family-friendly event is loaded with fun activities and egg hunts for multiple age ranges! Groups will be divided by age and will have the opportunity to collect filled eggs. Egg Hunt begins at 11:30am. Then hop onto the rest of the Easter fun with hayride, crafts, games, face painting, and pictures with the Easter🐰Bunny. Don't forget to bring your own basket🧺 for each child. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. This is a FREE EVENT! Collier County Museums will be presenting this event in collaboration with Immokalee Parks and Recreation, and the Immokalee Library. Find information about the Easter-Eggstravaganza event here!

ARBY'S ~ RAISING MONEY FOR GOLISANO CHILDRENS HOSPITAL

What a great way to meet the Easter🐰Bunny! Arby's in Cape Coral is excited for their wholehearted-special event to help raise money to help and support 💓Golisano Childrens Hospital! Mark your calendar for this Saturday from 10am to 2pm! The Arby's team can't wait to see all the smiling faces as the kids enjoy fun Easter Basket Raffles, Bake Sale, Free Eggs, and Balloons 🎈! Join Arby's in their generous efforts to help raise money for Golisano Childrens Hospital ! Click here for Event location!

Have a Hoppy 🐰Easter and Safe Weekend!