4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend March 27 – March 30

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking for a fabulous weekend bursting with fun? Fox4 is committed to keeping you informed, showcasing over 4 fantastic events you won't want to miss! Get ready for another action-packed lineup, highlighted by the return of FC Naples⚽ to their home tuff, and the opportunity to meet NFL Hall of Fame Legends Dan Hampton, Ed 'Too Tall' Jones, and Joe Theismann at the Naples Legends All Star Events 6🏈. With Fox4's thrilling sports coverage, your weekend is guaranteed to be unforgettable! Fox4 is here to keep you informed and ensuring your time is nothing short of spectacular this weekend!

Time To Patty 🏃🏼‍➡️🏃🏼‍♀️‍➡️ Fort Myers

Join this amazing event, the annual Time to Paddy 5k/10k and Lucky 13.1 Half Marathon! A St. Patrick-themed run that is perfect for the whole family this Saturday March 29th at 9am. The fun includes great swag (designer shirt, custom medal), chip-timing, live results and awards, free photos, a "biggest team" contest, a kids' dash, great post-race food, and plenty of fun! Grab your friends and family, you are not going to want to miss this one! Can't make the race? No problem! They offer a virtual race option where you can run anywhere, at any time, and still earn the fun swag! Register as a "team" for special pricing and a chance to win the "Biggest Paddy (team)" award! Create a team, or join an existing team during registration. Further details and registration here!

4th Annual BBQ, Bands & Brew Fundrasing

The Lee BIA Builders Care is excited to announce its 14th Annual BBQ, Bands & Brew fundraising event taking place this Sunday, March 30th, from 11am to 6pm at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater. This event aims to raise funds that will directly support Builders Care in delivering emergency construction services at no charge to elderly and disabled homeowners in need, as well as their families, who are unable to secure repairs through conventional methods. Further details here

⚽FC NAPLES THIS WEEKEND⚽ Join FC Naples this Saturday at 7pm as they take on Hearts SC in their inaugural USL League One debut! Three days later they will face the lrrangers in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup right here at the state-of-the-art Paradise Coast Sports Complex, the proud home of FC Naples! Southwest Florida, this is your opportunity to rally behind your team and experience the excitement firsthand. Tickets are selling fast, so grab your tickets at FC Naples.com, to secure your spot and prepare to cheer📣 loudly for your home team! Further details and tickets here - fcnaples.com

Donut Dash 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run

Get ready to lace up your sneakers and embrace the sweetest tradition in law enforcement at the Donut Dash 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run, presented by The Zone Nutrition, the Cape Coral Run Club and the Cape Coral Police Department Police Athletic League (PAL)! Taking place this Saturday, March 29th, at Rotary Park in Cape Coral, this race is all about fun, fitness, healthy sweets and, of course, protein donuts! Yes, you heard that right protein donuts! Don’t wait—register today and make this donut-filled dash the highlight of your spring! Further details and to sign up here!

FOX4 SPORTS THIS WEEKEND🏒 - MARK YOUR CALENDARS!!

UPCOMING BONUS EVENTS 🎉-

Alva Country Days Festival

The Alva Community Festival is a vibrant, family-friendly celebration dedicated to honoring and preserving the rich rural heritage of Alva Florida. Rooted in tradition and community spirit, their mission is to unite families, friends, and visitors for an unforgettable experience that showcases the beauty, culture, and history. This Saturday, March 29th from 1pm - 7:30pm at 21361 North River Rd, Alva, FL. Join in and celebrate the heart and soul of Alva—where tradition meets tomorrow, and community always comes first! Further details here!

The Stage🎤 Restaurant & Nightclub🕺🏼🎶

Prepare yourself for an extraordinary show-packed weekend at THE STAGE providing the best live entertainment with tribute bands, dancing, delicious dinner and drinks! Further details here!

Carnival Fun Fair at The Preserve

Naples All Star Events Legends 6 🏈 Monday, March 31st at 3pm! Don't Miss This Incredible Event...

Meet NFL Hall of Fame legends like Dan Hampton, Ed 'Too Tall' Jones, and Joe Theismann. Hear them share stories about their challenges and triumphs during their illustrious careers and connect with sports professionals in an unforgettable experience. Bid on great memorabilia and get a picture and autograph with these three legends of the game. Tickets include a 90-minute pre-show with appetizers and cash bar, live auction, Q&A storytelling with the NFL legends, and an exclusive autograph session. VIP packages are also available with one-on-one meet & greets, premium seating, and access to the VIP poolside after-party! Location: Hilton Naples; 5111 Tamiami Trail North; Naples, FL Further details and tickets click here!

As always, have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️