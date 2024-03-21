4 Things To Do In Southwest Florida This Weekend: March 22 - March 24

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you, with 4 things to do in Southwest Florida! Spring has officially sprung bringing you these wonderful events!

Mid Cape Spring Family Fest!

Spring🌻into this endless family-fun packed event at the📍Mercola Market of Cape Coral this Saturday from🕒 9am-2pm. You and your family will enjoy🏰bounce houses, delicious array of food🍔trucks serving up tasty treats, 🛍️local vendors offering unique shopping opportunities, an exciting🔍 scavenger hunt🐣 a special meet and greet with the🐰Easter Bunny and so much more! Bring your family and friends for a day packed with laughter, excitement, and memories to cherish. The Spring Family Fest💛is such a great way to celebrate the start of spring and all this family filled fun! Click here for more information and map location.

13th Annual BBQ, Bands & Brew

OK all you BBQ fanatics this one is for you! The popular BBQ, Bands & Brew returns on this Sunday from 11am to 6pm at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater! The 13th annual fundraising event features a day of live performances and Southwest Florida’s top pit master’s competing for the title of “Best BBQ in Town.” Fun-filled activities for all ages include a lively corn-hole tournament, a rock-climbing wall and a children play area with face-painting and games! If that isn't enough enjoyment, The Ben Allen Band from the Voice will headline the BBQ, Bands & Brew to benefit Lee BIA Builders Care from 3-6pm as well as live music from local headlining bands and numerous vendors. This is an outdoor event. Blankets and chairs welcome. Dogs, beach umbrellas and coolers are not permitted. Admission is $10 a person and children 12 and younger are free! Proceeds from the event support Builders Care’s mission to provide emergency construction services at no cost to economically disadvantaged and deserving elderly and/or disabled homeowners, and their families, who cannot obtain repairs through traditional means. To date, Lee BIA Builders Care has helped more than 500 Lee County households and provided over $5 million in emergency construction services and materials at no cost to families and local homeowners in need. For more information about Builders Care and event admission ticket click here!

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Get your taste buds ready for this feast of favorites! Estero Farmers Market showcases the area's finest produce, seafood, artisan foods, arts, crafts, spices, jewelry, flowers, bakeries, gifts and more! Also, enjoy fresh guacamole, salsas, ceviche, homemade sourdough, quick breads, donuts, and cold brew coffee. Experience chef-prepared, healthy spice blends, Argentine chimichurri (a Secret Argentine family recipe of garlic and balsamic to dress up any meat, fish, or vegetables.) Voted Neighborhood Favorite! Go support and shop these great small businesses which strengthens our SWFL economy. Where you spend your dollar matters. Convenient location at beautiful Miromar Outlets/ SE parking lot. Bakeries, tamales, quiches, empanadas, fresh produce, arts, crafts, larimar jewelry, candles, and more. You can find more on the Estero Farmers Market here!