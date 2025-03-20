4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend March 20 – March 23

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking for an exhilarating weekend bursting with fun, offering a variety of incredible events for you to enjoy! Fox4 is dedicated to keeping you informed, showcasing over 4 fantastic events you will love! Get ready for an explosive lineup, including the vibrant City of Cape Coral, the soulful Sounds of Jazz & Blues, a Car Show supporting Veterans and the electrifying Fox4 Sports that will grab your interest! With Fox4 always on the lookout, you're set for a weekend that sizzles with excitement!

Sounds of 🎷Jazz🎺and Blues🎸

"It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing"! Experience the rhythm and soul of jazz and blues! The Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department is thrilled to showcase incredible talent for an unforgettable evening filled with music (a must see video clip here), delicious food, and vibrant fun. Be part of this citywide celebration dedicated to the enchanting sounds of jazz and blues. Gates will open at 4:30pm, this Saturday at the Coral Oaks Golf Course. The schedule features Paul Rozmus from 5 to 5:45pm, Mike Imbasciani from 6 to 7pm, and Rick Braun from 7:30 to 9pm. Enjoy a variety of food trucks, including Nickel City Red Hots and Mother Theresa's Italian Soups & Catering. This is a rain-or-shine event, don’t miss out on the festivities! Further details and tickets here! This spectacular event is hosted by City of Cape Coral Special Events, City of Cape Coral Government and Cape Coral Parks and Recreation

Sarasota Wine🍷Festival

Wine Down, Fest up! Discover and celebrate local women-owned businesses at the Sarasota Wine Festival this Saturday, March 22, from 5 to 10pm! In collaboration with The Women's Resource Center, they're excited to showcase a variety of outstanding vendors. Enjoy a delightful evening filled with wine tasting, shopping, and leisurely strolling through the marketplace. Don't miss the fun photo booth by TapSnap 1113, a beer truck from Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, and a live podcast featuring Sarasota Street Talk with Mark Klecka and Scott Malouf. Join them for an unforgettable night of exceptional wine, unique vendors, and inspiring connections! It's going to be a "Wine-tastic Festival"!

Further details and tickets here!

Car Show🚗🚘For Veterans🤲🏼 - Fundraiser for Housing🏘️

The Ultimate Drive-In! This Saturday from 11am-4pm, a free event dedicated to a meaningful cause. They need your support to raise essential funds for veterans in need of housing. Every contribution counts in providing these heroes with a place to call home. Enjoy live performances by Deb and the Dynamics and Common Criminals, along with delicious food, refreshing beer, and unique vendors. This is their inaugural fundraiser, and your participation can make a significant impact. Bring your friends and family, and let's demonstrate our appreciation for our veterans. Spread the word and help them kick-off this tradition! Further details here! Event is brought to you by Hearts and Homes for Veterans, Inc. and Premium Car Shows.

The🎵Stage 🎤Restaurant🍸& Nightclub

Gear yourself up for an amazing weekend at THE STAGE, starting tonight! The excitement kicks off with the ABSOLUTE QUEEN TRIBUTE BAND, bringing you all the iconic hits this Thursday, March 20th. On Friday March 21st, prepare for an electrifying lineup featuring tribute shows for TINA TURNER, BARRY MANILOW, and BILLY JOEL—this is a must-see event! Saturday March 22nd, will dazzle you with BRASS EVOLUTION, a 10-piece show band performing classics from CHICAGO, EARTH WIND AND FIRE, and BLOOD SWEAT AND TEARS. Finally, on Sunday March 23rd, don’t miss the ALMOST ABBA TRIBUTE SHOW, along with the best of MAMMA MIA! Experience the ultimate fusion of dining and entertainment—come for the food, stay for the fun! The Stage Restaurant is your destination for live performances, dancing, and delightful drinks! Further Details and Show Times Here!

BONUS EVENTS 🎉-

Tossin' in Paradise🌴Cornhole

Get your toss on! "Where the corn gets tossed, and the fun never stops" this Saturday from 11am-3pm. Fun-filled Cornhole Tournament! Warm-ups at 11am, play at 12pm. Prizes for 1st-3rd. Spectators welcome! A wonderful event held at Veterans Park, including Food Trucks, Live Music, Face painting and Cornhole. Further details here! Event by Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise

Sanibel Arts Community House Arts🖼️ & Crafts Fair

Spring into crafting! Dive into creativity this spring! Explore a vibrant array of fine art, pottery, handmade jewelry and accessories, charming greeting cards, beach-themed decor, scrumptious baked treats, and much more from talented artists and creators. Indoors at the Sanibel Community House, Sanibel Island, Florida, from 9am to 2pm. Don’t miss out on the exciting lineup through April! Best of all, this event is free and welcomes everyone! Further details here!

