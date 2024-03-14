4 Things To Do In Southwest Florida This Weekend - March 14 - 18

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you, with 4 things to do in Southwest Florida! Kick-Start your Saint☘️Patrick's Day weekend festivities a little sooner, enjoying these "FUNTASTIC" Events!

The Naples St. Patrick's Day Parade!

Grab Your Green and Let the Shenanigans Begin! The Naples St. Patrick’s Foundation Inc is proud to organize and celebrate the Annual Naples St.☘️Patrick's Day Parade. Through the hard work of many volunteers and the generous support of patrons like you, the Parade has prospered in the decades since. The St Patrick's Day Parade is this Saturday at 11am, rain or shine! The "Flag Raising", will be held at 9:30am in Crayton Cove. The Parade is now the largest privately funded Parade in the state! It draws over 40,000 people to downtown Naples each year to celebrate Irish heritage and Irish culture in America. The Foundation has donated over $200,000 to local high school bands and scholarships in the last five years! Click here for more information about The Naples St. Patrick's Parade!

Disney On Ice!

Disney Fans of all ages don't miss out! Disney On Ice⛸️is bringing a new magical adventure for the whole family to enjoy! Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into Fort Myers, playing seven fun-filled performances! A captivating medley of classic and modern tales including Encanto, Moana, and Frozen this Thursday to Sunday, at Hertz Arena. This immersive experience puts families in the center of Moana’s story, where guests will celebrate the water, waves, and wind as they sail away to Motunui with Moana! Enhance your Disney On Ice show ticket with a preshow Character Experience that includes a sing-along, crafting, and interactive time with Moana. Disney On Ice brings beloved characters to life through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes, stunning set designs, thrilling special effects and high-flying jumps your entire family will treasure forever! Find more information on shows, interactive time with Moana and tickets here!

Cirque Ma'Ceo

Brace yourself for a mind-blowing experience like never before! Cirque Ma'Ceo isn't just a show, it's a revolutionary theatrical phenomenon that defies imagination! Prepare to be captivated by the electrifying extravaganza of this contemporary high energy acrobatic stunt show. Cirque Ma'Ceo returns to Bonita Springs, starting this Friday to Sunday! Step into our exclusive universe this weekend and settle back in time. The world of Ma’Ceo is proud to showcase the most beautiful horses and human artists from across the globe. Mesmerizing acrobatic feats, aerial dancing, and exotic horses, come feast your senses on the beauty and mystery through the adventure of Cirque Ma'Ceo! Tickets can be purchased at the door one hour before each performance. Children 2 years and under are allowed to sit on your lap FREE and parking is FREE! Click here for more details and to purchase tickets!

ECHO Global Food and Farm Festival!

Get outdoors and spend a beautiful day on the coolest farm you’ll find in Lee County! This Saturday 9am - 3pm, kicks off the Festival with our Annual Farm Day! Tour a tropical rain-forest demonstration and learn about alternative energies as they are demonstrated in the appropriate technology area! Also, take part in spinning wool, community gardening, sugar cane crushing and more! Kids of all ages can taste, touch, and experience their way around the world as they learn about world hunger and ways they can make an impact! This event aims to create a platform where individuals can engage, learn, and be inspired to make choices that contribute to a healthier planet! Ticket prices vary based on the activities. Tickets start at $8 in advance, $10 at the door, ages 5 & under are free. For more information, list of activities and costs visit echonet.org.

Happy Saint ☘️Patrick's Day and have a wonderful weekend!