4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend March 13 – March 16

March is on fire❤️‍🔥bursting with excitement, offering a plethora of incredible events for you to experience! Fox4 is dedicated to keeping you informed, showcasing over 4 fantastic events for you to enjoy this weekend that you shouldn't miss! Get ready to shake your shamrocks🍀with an explosive lineup, including The Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department who proudly presents the Cape Coral Music & Arts Fusion Walk, the return of the FC Naples this weekend, after their debut last Saturday, a Shamrocking Pub Crawl and thrilling Fox4 Sports that will captivate your attention!

☘️South Cape's ShamROCKED Pub Crawl🍀

"The Leprechauns Made Me Do It" event and kick off the Sham-rock And Roll festivities! Discover your pot of gold during a St. Patrick's themed pub crawl featuring delightful Irish-inspired drinks and appetizers in Cape Coral's Entertainment District this Saturday, March 15th, from 7-11pm in South Cape's Entertainment District. Dress to impress in your finest shamrocks, green, gold and rainbows! Enjoy a night filled with drink and appetizer samples, including an exciting grand prize giveaway! Don’t miss your chance to embrace the luck of the Irish and celebrate everything green! Further details here!

🖼️Cape Coral Music & Arts Fusion Walk🎶

A Symphony of Art and Sound". Explore the Streets, Discover the Art & Music. The Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department proudly presents the Cape Coral Music & Arts Fusion Walk. Stroll through a variety of pop-up shops featuring unique handmade items, including jewelry, paintings, candles, clay art, digital creations, glasswork, leather goods, living plants, mixed media, photography, and artisanal soaps and lotions. This family-friendly event promises a delightful atmosphere, so mark your calendars for Saturday, March 15th, from 5 to 9pm, at SE 47th Terrace between Vincennes Blvd and SE 15th. Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the artistic spirit of our wonderful community! Further information here!

⚽FC NAPLES THIS WEEKEND⚽

FC Naples is set to ignite the passion for soccer in the vibrant city of Naples, marking its place as the first professional soccer team in the area. The atmosphere during their historic home opener was nothing short of electrifying! This Saturday, March 15th, at 7pm, FC Naples returns to their home turf, and they are eager to see the community unite in support of their inaugural professional sports team. Don’t miss this thrilling match at the state-of-the-art Paradise Coast Sports Complex, the proud home of FC Naples! Southwest Florida, this is your opportunity to rally behind your team and experience the excitement firsthand. Tickets are selling fast, so grab your tickets at FC Naples.com, to secure your spot and prepare to cheer📣 loudly for your home team!

☘️St. Patrick's Day Block Party at City Tavern☘️

Lucky like a four leaf clover! THE BEST St. Patrick's Day BASH in SWFL is this Sunday, March 16th from 11am to 10pm! Patty on over us as they uphold their cherished tradition with Chef Brian Duffy serving his renowned Corned Beef & Cabbage Cheesesteaks only at City Tavern. The festivities kick off at 11 AM with an exciting block party featuring your favorite cocktails, vibrant green drinks, refreshing beer, lively music, delicious food, and endless fun! Don’t miss out on this chance to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with us. We can't wait to see you there! Cheers! Further details here!

BONUS EVENTS -

☘️St. Patrick's Bar Crawl in Ft Myers☘️

Time to Paddy! Join in for a wild St. Patrick's Bar Crawl in Ft Myers, where the drinks flow, the music blares, and the craic is mighty!

🦋Butterfly Festival🦋

Prana Farms invites you to our 1st annual Butterfly Festival with our interactive butterfly exhibit!

🍀Happy Saint Patrick's Day!🍀

As always, have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️