4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida This Weekend June 6 – June 9

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you...featuring "4+" exciting events you won't want to miss!

SWFL SpaceCon 🚀 Returns to the German American Social Club

SHAZAM...bringing it back old school style! This event will feature guests from the comic book & TV/Film industries, plus Cosplay Guests, Show Cars, vendors, game demos, drop-in gaming, photo ops, autograph ops, panels, costume contests and non-stop entertainment this SATURDAY ONLY - SHOW HOURS: 10am-6pm. Tickets are only $15/adult, $12 for those in costume; kids 12 and under get one free admission per paying adult, $5 for additional kids tickets. They're will be a fun KIDS COSTUME CONTEST starting at 3/3:15pm and an exciting ADULT COSTUME CONTEST starting at 4pm! Event hosted by SWFLSpaceCon. For the full/final programming lineup, SPECIAL GUEST LINEUP, further details and tickets here!

SWFL Dolfan Club Beach🏖️ Bash 2024

The announcement you’ve all been waiting for!!🗣️ SWFL Dolfan Club 4th Annual Beach Bash is returning to Fort Myers Beach!! THIS IS A FREE EVENT! Join A FAMILY-FRIENDLY BEACH PARTY at the SWFLDC for their 4th Annual Offseason Beach Bash! In the wake of Hurricane Ian, there is still mass destruction in FMB and the area is slowly recovering. Tourism has obviously been difficult, by bringing the annual beach bash back to FMB it will help support the local businesses and residents. This ALL-DAY-FUN event is this Saturday from 9am-10pm! Beach party this Saturday from 9am-4pm between the pier and Margaritaville and an evening get-together (with a charity raffle to benefit FMB Community Foundation at Nervous Nellie's starting at 6pm and a Tailgate buffet. BRING YOUR OWN BEACH/TAILGATE SET-UP, FOOD & DRINKS. Further deatiled information here!

OEN Summer Nights – “Spirit Night” – Gator🐊 Mikes Family Fun Park

PREMIER FAMILY FUN PARK! Ready to experience the irresistible, magical combination of fun and Florida sun? Spirit Night is a great fundraising opportunity for schools or other organizations looking to raise money and to let the kiddos enjoy a fun-filled night of enjoyment while you raise money for your school. Endless fun in the sun awaits the entire family inside the gates of Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park this Saturday from 5pm-10pm! Experience the excitement of Ziplining, Rock Climbing, Go-Karts, Mini Golf, Cutting Edge Arcade — all these and more fun activities at Gator Mike’s. Make priceless memories with your friends and family. This great event is hosted by OEN PTO..."This was one of the top requested spots to host a summer night, we’re looking forward to kicking off summer with some fun", said OEN PTO🤩⛳️! A visit to Gator Mikes is one of the top things to do in SWFL, so don’t miss out.Further information here!

Venice Shark🦈 Tooth Dive

"Just One More Shark Tooth I Promise"! Hunting for fossilized shark teeth is a treasured Sarasota County pastime. The best place to find them is along the beaches of Venice, FL. Summer shark tooth hunting in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico is loads of excitement! They will be 2 dives this Sunday at 9am held at Service Club Park, Venice with a picnic lunch in between. Join in and try your luck at finding the Big Teeth! Event hosted by Mac's Scuba. Further information here!

COUNRTY 🤠NIGHT MISTRO BAR & GRILL!

Somedays You Just Gotta Put Your Boots on & Dance! Grab your cowboy boots and head out for an exciting fun night of country line dancing, square dancing and slow dancing at one of the best restaurants in Southwest Florida, Mistro Bar and Grill. You will enjoy FREE LINE DANCE LESSONS 💃 NO COVER—drink specials ALL NIGHT T— KITCHEN OPEN UNTIL 1:30am — FULL BAR OPEN TILL 2am! Requests are welcomed for your favorite country songs! Head down earlier to enjoy Misto Bar & Grills special Thursday Date Night Menu!

As Always, Have a Safe, Fun 😎 weekend & Happy 🌅 Summer!