4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend June 6 – June 8

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking for exciting plans this weekend? You've landed in the perfect spot! Fox4 is thrilled to present an action-packed lineup featuring more than "4" amazing events and thrilling sports, including the National Best Friends Day Arts and Crafts Festival.

Pole Vault in the Plaza

Grip It. Rip It. Vault It, this Friday and Saturday, June 6-7, for the 4th Annual Pole Vault In The Plaza event in beautiful Naples, FL! Whether you're a die-hard fan or brand new to the sport, this is your chance to witness gravity-defying talent up close, all in support of a great cause. This unforgettable event benefits St. Matthew’s House, helping raise awareness for hunger, homelessness, and addiction in our community.The event is free for spectators, making it a perfect outing for the entire community. On June 6th, elite competitors will showcase their skills from 3pm to 7pm, followed by an open entry on June 7th from 8am to 5pm. This event has grown over the past four years, bringing joy to athletes and spectators alike, and introducing the sport to a wider audience. Enjoy concessions, outdoor games, and more as you cheer on participants of all ages, from kids to seniors. To learn more or register as an athlete, click HERE. Please note that all events at Mercato are subject to change due to weather, so check back for updates!

Car🚗Show/Vendor Event🎉/Fundraiser - Shopping Shenanigans

Rev Your Engines & Bring Your Appetite! It’s Time for Shopping Shenanigans! Open to the public. Vendors, Cars, food and fundraiser. The Saturday, June 7th from 10am to 3pm. Immerse yourself in a day filled with classic cars, local vendors, mouthwatering food, and a strong sense of community. This family-friendly gathering invites everyone to explore unique handmade goods, enjoy delicious bites from local food vendors, and marvel at an impressive car show. Plus, your participation will help support local families in need by donating canned and boxed food items. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity for fun and giving back! Help Shopping Shenanigans fill up the truck with donations of canned food and boxed foods. For further details click here!

Saturday Night 💃🏼Dance🕺🏼Party - Seed to Table

Turn Up the Beat, It’s Saturday Heat! Get ready to hit the dance floor at Seed to Table this Saturday night, June 7th! The festivities begin with live music from Groove, playing from 8 to 10pm, followed by DJ Zee spinning tracks until closing time. Gather your friends and prepare for an unforgettable night of dancing and fun! For more details click here!

National Best Friends Day Arts and Craft Festival

Crafting Memories, One Friendship at a Time! Parks for the Arts – Bringing True Art Back to the Community - Sunday, June 8th from 9am-4pm. Parks for the Arts, a local nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing our community through authentic and accessible art, particularly for children and emerging artists. Parks for the Arts host community-focused art events that highlight creativity, connection, and culture, distinguishing ourselves from commercialized shows that often feature mass-produced items. Their events prioritize genuine artistry, showcasing handmade works and original creations. We believe that art should be an immersive experience, not just something to observe. A key aspect of our mission is to ensure affordability and inclusivity; many talented artists are often excluded from larger art fairs due to exorbitant vendor fees, which can exceed $100 per space. By offering low-cost booth fees, we aim to provide a platform for these artists, allowing them to share their work with the community. For more details click here!

Bayside Park Concert Series

Enjoy A Relaxing Concert On The Back Bay! Are you ready for some fun? Don’t miss an amazing opportunity to enjoy a series of FREE outdoor concerts at Bayside Park on Fort Myers Beach! You’ll hear some of the best local bands playing your favorite tunes while you relax and chill, or dance the night away. Bring your favs and join Bayside every Sunday afternoon. The music is calling you! Concerts will begin every Sunday at 4-7pm. Lawn chairs and well-behaved pets on a 6’ or less (leashes encouraged), there will be no outside food or beverages permitted. Events are weather permitting and are free to the public. Plenty of parking is available in the area around the base of the Matanzas Pass Bridge. After the concert, head over to the Tiki Bar at the Lighthouse for the Reggae Party until 9pm! For more details click here!

