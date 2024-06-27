4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida This Weekend June 28 – June 30

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you...featuring "4" exciting-lovable 😍 events you won't want to miss, including a pre-4th of July celebration🎇 only with Fox4!





Kids Catch on The Field & Run The Bases Free⚾

Calling all baseball fans! Grab the kids, your favorite ball-cap and head out this Sunday to the stadium for an exciting event! Kids 12 & under, can play catch on the field prior to each Sunday home game from 11-11:30am and Run the Bases after each Sunday home game! FREE entry to every Mussels Sunday home game. Free tickets available at the box office only. Event hosted by Fort Myers Might Mussels. Further information and for your free tickets here!

South Cape Red, White & BOOZE Pub Crawl ❤️🤍💙🍻

Get ready to paint the town red, white, and boozy at the South Cape Red, White & Booze Walking Pub Crawl this Saturday from 7-11pm! Dress to impress in your most patriotic attire as you hop across South Cape, sampling a variety of drinks and appetizers along the way. Limo buses will be provided to take you to four designated areas, where you can walk to multiple participating locations. Tickets for the inaugural South Cape Red, White & Booze Pub Crawl are only $25 in advance ($20 for designated drivers) and can be purchased online via Eventbrite. Day of tickets are $30 (if available). Secure your tickets now! Expect lots of entertainment, including live music, dancing, singing and more! This is a 21+ event. Valid ID at check-in will be required, per ticket. Regular check-in is at 6pm-7:30pm at two locations: Big John's Plaza (near Pinch-a-Penny) & Dolphin Key Resort (under the entry awning). Event by South Cape Hospitality & Entertainment Association. Further information on locations, tickets and what tickets include and contest entry here!

Popsicles in the Park💦

Beat the heat with water fun and activities—all free! Join in for Popsicles in the Park from 10am to 11am this Saturday at Roberto Clemente Park, Fort Myers. Better Together, and the Fort Myers Fire Department will bring lots of water fun, activities, a bike raffle, and of course popsicles 😋. All you need to bring is a towel, and let them know you’re coming! Space is limited; reserve your spot now here or call (239) 470-2733. Event hosted by Better Together! Better Together is dedicated in keeping families together, and children out of foster care. Further details and to reserve your spot here!

🐾😍 PETCO LOVE MEGA ADOPTION EVENT 🤩🐾

Let’s Find Homes For Adoptable Pets In Florida! Visit the participating shelter or adoption event near you ,and meet your new fur-baby-best-friend! Together, we can save thousands of dogs and cats! Don’t miss this opportunity to meet a great dog or cat with no adoption fee! 🐾 Join Suncoast Humane Society Petco Love and Bobs From Skechers in Florida’s second annual MEGA 🐾Adoption Event. Shelters across the state will be participating with one goal-find new, loving homes for 2,000 homeless pets! All Adoption Fees Are Waived! All Adoptions Include Vaccinations; Plus an Exciting Offer, and all adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, with all the love😻for their animals from PETCO! How could you pass this adorable 🐶offer up! Find out all the exciting details here!

As always, have a Fantastic & Safe weekend! 🌞