4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend June 27 – June 29

Superstar Summer Evening in The Park

Where Summer Sparkles and Superstars Shine! Kick off your weekend with a Superstar Summer Evening in the Park! Grab the whole family and head to the park this Friday night for a FREE night of unforgettable fun—open to everyone in the community! We’re talking family scavenger hunts, outdoor games, and a classic all-American BBQ with hot dogs, burgers, chips, sodas, and water, all on Cape Vineyard! It’s the perfect chance to get the kids outside, meet awesome new families, and make some summer magic together. Whether you’re part of Cape Vineyard or just looking for a fun night out, you’re invited—no strings, just good vibes! Perfect for families with school-aged children—everyone is welcome!

📅 Friday, June 27

🕕 Starts at 6pm

📍 Sands Park – 2718 SW 43rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL

🎉 FREE Family Event | Hosted by Cape Vineyard’s Adventure Land Children’s Ministry! For further details click here!

South Cape Red, White & Booze🎉Pub Crawl

Raise a Glass🍻to Freedom at the South Cape Red, White & Booze Bash! & Booze Pub Crawl!

📅 Date: Saturday, June 28th

🕖 Time: 7PM – 11PM

📍 Location: Participating South Cape bars & restaurants

🎇 Dress in your most patriotic red, white & blue gear—stars, stripes, American flags, and all! This star🌟spangled night is all about sipping, sampling, and celebrating summer in style across South Cape hotspots!Hop on and off limo buses🚍 that will transport you between four designated areas filled with participating venues serving up themed drink and appetizer samples.💻 Get yours now on Eventbrite – this event will sell out!

For further details click here!

Cars🚘on the 1st

Start your engines, Fort Myers!

The ultimate car show is taking over First Street on Saturday, June 28th from 10AM to 7PM — and it’s going to be WILD! Cars on 1st brings: Live Performances | DJ Sets | Food | Raffles | Awards | Family Fun | Boxing Exhibition—from classics to exotics, they're shutting down the street from end to end! Event by CarMeets SWFL For further details click here!

Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo

Get inked at the Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo,happening at the stunning, 30,000 sq. ft. Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Downtown Fort Myers, right next to the waterfront Luminary Hotel! Hosted by Joey Tattoo, this epic weekend features 250+ tattoo artists from around the globe, live tattooing (walk-up or book ahead), daily contests judged by industry legends like Yallzee, along with Alwin Perez, Funhouse Tattoo Owner, Chris Pitre "Casper"! Vendors will be slinging everything from fashion to oddities, and non-stop live music. Come for the art, stay for the vibes, leave with a killer tattoo! Event by Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo, Inferno Rock Radio and Country Hits Now. For further details and general admission prices click here!

