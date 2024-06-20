4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida This Weekend June 21 – June 23

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you...featuring "4" exciting events you won't want to miss, including an array of good music and good vibes...go Savor the Musical 🎼Flavor!





Friday Fest!- 🎶Van Wezel Sarasota

Music 🎵That Moves You! The wait is over! This free outdoor summertime concert series returns this year with an exciting lineup of bands who will bring the audience to their feet! The event is this Friday from 5pm-9pm, located on the lawn of the Van Wezel performing Arts Hall. Bring blankets or lawn chairs and take in the music! Kettle of Fish a beloved local band known for their dynamic mix of blues, soul, funk, and rock 'n roll, will take the stage! This concert series will be an unforgettable highlight of your summer! Bring blankets or lawn chairs, take in the music and the sunset, and enjoy food and beverage from local vendors! Further information and tickets here!

Bayside Park Concert🎸 Series!

Mix It Up! Are you ready for some fun? Don’t miss an amazing opportunity to enjoy a series of FREE outdoor concerts at Bayside Park on Fort Myers Beach! You’ll hear some of the best local bands playing your favorite tunes while you relax and chill or dance the night away. Bring your friends and family and join every Sunday afternoon at 4pm and run until 7pm. Lawn chairs and well-behaved pets on a 6’ or less leash is encouraged, no outside food or beverages are permitted. Events are weather permitting and are free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to come early and support the recovering businesses on Ft. Myers Beach by spending the night for a quick staycation, doing a bit of shopping, or enjoying lunch or dinner. For information on who's open for business here. Plenty of parking is available in the area around the base of the Matanzas Pass Bridge. The music is calling you! Further information here!

History Happy Hour ~ Uncovering LGBTQ+ History

Celebrate Pride 🌈Month with us at an amazing History Happy Hour! Join in and uncover the LGBTQ+ history of Downtown Fort Myers with the remarkable local historian, Adam Knight this Friday at 6pm. Location: 2400 First St #100, Fort Myers. Downtown Fort Myers holds countless extraordinary and yet untold stories, including those of the LGBTQ+ community that flourished here for decades and continue to do so in the present. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes, as we will begin the tour at Voodoo Brewing Co. and end it with some drinks. This is a free event! Further information and to register here!

Family Fun Day🎉Naples

Our Family 🫶🏼Fun Day this year will be held this Saturday from 10:00am-1:00pm. It is a FREE event for the entire community and is a great way for you and your family to celebrate summer. There will be multiple vendors, games and activities, including face painting, a bounce house, and rock-climbing wall. Complimentary food and drink and a chance to win prizes. This FREE fun-filled event is a great way for you and your family to celebrate summer. Rain or Shine! Event is brought to you by Naples Area Board of REALTORS Involvement Community. Further information here!

As always, have a Fantastic & Safe weekend! 🌞