4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend June 20 – June 22

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Get ready!!! Fox4 is turning up the fun this weekend with over "4" epic events and thrilling sports action you won’t want to miss! It all kicks off with our Storm Ready Prime Time Special this Friday, June 20 at 7pm, only on Fox4! From excitement to entertainment, we’ve got your weekend covered. Tune in, join the fun, and make every weekend unforgettable with Fox4!

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.

Kids🏃🏼‍♂️‍➡️Summer🌞 Kickoff — Floor It to The Finish 🏁

Kick off summer in high gear all weekend long! Friday, June 20 - 22 from 630pm-9pm. This free, fun-filled event is packed with excitement—every child gets a FREE Hot Wheels car to rev up their excitement, plus epic giveaways, pelican snowballs, face painting, popcorn, a bounce house & more! Let the summer memories begin! Full details here!

Family Fun Day 🎉

Summer’s heating up, and so is the fun! Family Fun Day is your all-access pass to a sizzling celebration for all ages! 🗓️ Saturday, June 21 | 10am–1pm. Bring the whole crew for a FREE day of summer fun—games, face painting, bounce house, petting zoo, video games, food, drinks, prizes & more! Hosted by NABOR®'s Community Involvement Committee. No registration needed. Rain or shine! Full details click here!

SWFL Mac & Cheese Showdown 2025 🧀

Who makes the meanest Mac & Cheese in SWFL? It’s time to find out at the ultimate Mac & Cheese Showdown, where only one cheesy champ will reign supreme! So, get ready to stir up some serious flavor! Get ready to vote with your taste buds as 8 top SWFL restaurants and food trucks compete in the ultimate mac & cheese battle!

📅 SATURDAY, JUNE 21

⌚ 12-8PM

🏆 BEST MAC & CHEESE IN SWFL – Judge Panel

🎨 MOST CREATIVE MAC & CHEESE

👑 CROWD FAVORITE MAC & CHEESE – You decide!

🍺 Ice-cold house-crafted beers & cocktails

🎶 Live music 4-7p w/ The Common Criminals

🐶 Pet-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-friendly

🚗 Free parking on-site

Whether you're all about the gooey classics or bold, creative twists, this showdown will have something for every mac & cheese lover. Bring your appetite and your crew...let’s get 🧀cheesy! Full details click here!

Cat/Kitten 🐱 Adoption Event

Paws what you’re doing, your new best friend is waiting this Saturday, June 21st from 12-3pm! Looking to add a purr-fect new friend to your family? Adorable cats and kittens🐾 will be up for adoption on-site this with fees waived for approved applications! Event by Lee County Domestic Animal Services. Skip the wait, apply now at LeeLostPets and get ready to fall in love! Full details click here!

FOX4 STORM READY PRIMETIME SPECIAL

FOX4 SPORTS THIS WEEKEND - MARK YOUR CALENDARS📆...

As always, have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️