4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida This Weekend June 14 – June 16

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you...featuring "4+" exciting events you won't want to miss! There's many special events happening this weekend, starting off with honoring Flag Day, a Father's Day weekend catching a favorite “oldie but goodie” movie & popcorn, the celebration of Juneteeth and more only with Fox4!

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.



Flag Day ❤️🤍💙~ June 14th

Flag Day is a holiday celebrated on June 14 in the United States. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777. Fuller Metz Cremation & Funeral Services and Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral and Cremation Services will be holding a Flag Day Event Friday, June 14, from 9am to 2pm. Both locations will be collecting worn, torn and tattered American flags. Those who bring a flag for retirement will receive a new flag for free. Fuller Metz is located at 3740 Del Prado Blvd., S., Cape Coral and Harvey-Engelhardt is located at 1600 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers.

Fort Myers Film Festival’s "Best of the Fest" at Babcock Ranch

The Fort Myers Film Festival is rolling out the red carpet and celebrating its 14th year of indie film! The Fort Myers Film🎞️Festival just wrapped with a grand awards ceremony recognizing the best of the fest with champagne toasts and celebrations. "Where can you see the official selections from this year?" Answer is usually, "You cannot," as they are not yet in distribution. But this year, thanks to a partnership with Babcock Ranch, the best of this year’s fest will be made available at a special screening this Friday and Saturday!

Screenings are complimentary and start Friday at 7pm with “Blown Away: Spirit of Recovery.” Several more award-winning films can be viewed Saturday, starting at 1pm through the evening held at the Babcock Ranch Field House 43301 Cypress Parkway, Punta Gorda. Attendees can choose to attend Friday, Saturday or both days. Tickets are FREE, but supply is limited. Advanced registration is required. Full details, registration and tickets here, get your tickets now, they are going fast!

ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE CINEMA🎥 SWFL

Where Dad Can Be King of The World! POPS & POPCORN! FILMS BY DADS, FOR DADS, WITH DADS, THAT DADS LOVE! Fun for Father's! What do dads really like? Action! Adventure & Hilarious Classics! Luckily, all of that, along with plenty of dad-approved snacks & treats perfect for Father’s Day all this weekend starting Friday through Sunday! Alamo Drafthouse sets itself apart from the average movie theater with fabulous movies (oldie but goodies),🍿popcorn, fun ⛳mini- golf and🧋delicious milkshakes, located at 9118 Strada Pl #8205, Naples. You can't miss this special event! For more information on Pops & Dads, movies, show times and upcoming shows here!

Father’s👔 Day at Dave & Buster’s ~ Game Night with Dad

Do you think you have what it takes to lead your family to victory? Find out this Father’s Day at Dave & Buster’s this Friday from 6pm-8pm! Grab the fam & battle for fatherly glory in the first-ever Dad Games. Champion your team as you compete against other families in an epic arcade showdown. Team colors, matching t-shirts, or themed-family outfits encouraged! With Registration for this event Fathers and their kids will receive game cards for them and their kids as well as access to our party suite with free appetizers! This event is completely free with registration limited space available. Find the most fun you’re going to have this Father’s Day at Dave & Buster’s. There's always something new at Dave & Buster's - ONLY place to Eat, Drink, Play & Watch Sports all under one roof! Event hosted by level up Dads. Don't wait to register! Further information and to register here!

Fort Myers Juneteenth🎉 Celebration

This Saturday, two events across Lee and Collier County will celebrate the most recently adopted federal holiday: Juneteenth! Fort Myers Juneteenth Celebration will be held at Roberto Clemente Park 3265 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd, Fort Myers this Saturday from 3pm-7pm. The Lee County Black History Society will be hosting its annual Juneteenth Celebration. The events welcome everyone who wishes to attend! This event is free! Full event details here!

As always, have a Fantastic & Safe weekend! Happy Father's 👔Day!