4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend June 13 – June

Happy Father's🙋🏼‍♂️Day Riding Weekend June 13 - 15

🙌 Happy Father's Day Riding at RYC Mud Park! 🛻💨

Let’s celebrate Dad with mud, mayhem, and memories that’ll last a lifetime!

🎟️ Grab your tickets online to save on toy fees – or pay cash at the gate for an unforgettable open riding weekend. Want a head start? Add a Thursday Check-In Ticket for just $20 online or $25 at the gate!

🔑 Check-in runs Thursday, 4pm – Midnight – roll in early, get set up, and hit the trails before the crowd! (Thursday add-on requires a weekend ticket.)

🚨 IMPORTANT GATE INFO (Regular Weekends Only)

⏰ Gate closes Friday & Saturday at 7:00pm sharp – no late entry, no exceptions!

Reopen times for Entry & Exit: • 9:00pm – 9:30pm • Final Entry & Exit: 11:30pm – 12am Gates are strictly enforced and will not reopen until 8:00 AM the next day.

Ride hard, play dirty, and make this Father’s Day weekend one for the books!

For full details click here!

Grouper🎣 Fest

🎣 Grouper Fest is BACK — and FMBrew is turning up the heat!🔥Kick off the hottest season of the year with THREE epic weekends of live music, mouthwatering eats, and ice-cold beer, all happening! 🎶🌮🍺 in the FMBrew parking lot. Mark your 📅 the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th weekends of June for their reimagined FMBrew Summer Beer Fest, now bigger, bolder, and brew-ier than ever! Each weekend features a fresh release of their fan-favorite Mosaic Grouper beer with exciting new twists you won’t want to miss. Come back weekly, find your favorite, and sip something new!🎉Free to attend, unbeatable vibes, family and pup-friendly. Summer’s tastiest tradition – only at Fort Myers Brewing! For full details and the Grouper Fest Schedule click here!

It's Cape Coral Museum of History 45th Birthday🥳Celebration!

🎉 Happy Birthday to Us! 🎂 The Cape Coral Historical Society will celebrate its 45th birthday with an Open House at the Cape Coral Museum of History this Saturday, June 14th from 10am – 2pm. There will be FREE admission to the Museum and their Master Gardeners will be on site for garden tours. Artist Doug MacGregor will be on site to speak to visitors about his exhibit “Suitable for Framing” currently on display at the Museum. He will also be signing his children’s books, which are on sale in the Museum Store.

Enjoy a slice of free birthday cake, and hot dogs and hamburgers will be available to purchase. A birthday you won't forget. For full details click here!

Sonshine Worship Center 1st Annual Father's👔Day Car🚘Show Extravaganza

What better way to celebrate the amazing dads in our lives than with cars, music, food, and family fun? 🎉💪 Join in for the FREE 1st Annual Car Show at Sonshine Worship Center, hosted in collaboration with Red Pyramid Productions! This isn’t just any car show, it’s a Father’s👨‍👧‍👦 Day celebration your family will never forget!❤️

📍 Location: Sonshine Worship Center

📅 Date: Saturday, June 14th

🕐 Time: 9AM-1PM

🎶 Cool cars

🎟️ 50/50 Raffle

🍔 Food & Refreshments Vendors

🛍️ Vendors

🎵 Live Music

🙏 Family-friendly fun

🚘 And so much more!

Whether your dad’s a gearhead, a grill master, or just loves a good time — this is THE place to be this blessed Father’s Day weekend! For full details click here! Let’s honor dads in the best way possible with horsepower, heart, prayer, and community. Event by Shopping Shenanigans Pop-up Markets, Red Pyramid Productions car shows and Bryan Chilton

❤️‍🔥BONUS EVENT ❤️‍🔥

Luke Bryan’s Country Song Came On Tour at JetBlue Park this Saturday, June 14th with special guests!

