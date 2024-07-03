4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida This Weekend July 4 – 7

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you...featuring "4" exciting events you won't want to miss including some explosive-celebrations🎉in honor of Independence Day🎇only with Fox4!

𝑭𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒇𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒇𝒊𝒏! Patriotic Bash at Margaritaville🎉

Glow Like a Firework! Complete your perfect Independence Day in paradise with a dazzling firework show viewed from one of the best spots in town! Fireworks and Cookout: Join the hottest party of the Summer at Margaritaville Beach Resort, a favorite entertainment complex with a variety of fun all weekend long!❤️July 4th, 𝗧𝗛𝗨𝗥𝗦𝗗𝗔𝗬: KICKING OFF THE FESTIVITIES WITH A SPECTACULAR PARADE! Parade Details: Parade starts at 10AM at Bay Oaks Recreation Center and continues down the blvd to Times Square. Please be advised that Estero Blvd will be closed from 9AM until Noon. The Fireworks 🎇will begin at 9PM SHARP. Starting at 8:30PM the Matanzas Pass Bridge will be closed until approximately 11PM. 🤍THIS 𝐅𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐀𝐘: Fins Up! Beach Club: DJ 007 from 1:00PM - 5:00PM, License To Chill: DJ Cease from 6:00PM -9:30PM and Lah De Dah Beach Bar & Grill: DJ from 7:00PM - 10:00PM! 💙THIS 𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐃𝐀𝐘: Fins Up! Beach Club: DJ Cease from 1:00PM - 5:00PM. License To Chill: Music TBD from 6:00PM - 9:30PM.🍴Saturday night cookout on Sunset Terrace! Further details here!

Drones In Paradise – A Special Independence Day Weekend Celebration

Let Freedom Ring! This Saturday, from 6pm to 11pm (with the Drone Show starting at 9 pm sharp) Activities: 6pm on The Great Lawn – Family fun with bounce houses, remote control cars, laser tag, face painting, live artist, DJ and more! 7pm inside The Championship Stadium – Movie on the 40' video board – “Night At The Museum”. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on the field and watch the festivities. 9pm inside The Championship Stadium – An exciting drone show set to patriotic music themes. A drone show is a stunning visual display where hundreds of small, light-equipped drones fly in coordinated patterns to create amazing shapes and images in the sky. It’s like a modern version of a fireworks show with drones forming beautiful, colorful designs and animations. This safe and eco-friendly celebration is just as exciting and magical to watch! 9:30-11pm on The Great Lawn – Stars & Stripes After Party with live music. Special giveaway drawings will be held at 10pm. Plan to arrive early and to carpool as parking is limited at the complex. The event and parking is FREE! Further details here!

Freedom Fest 2024🎉❤️🤍💙

Party Like a Patriot! An unforgettable Fourth of July celebration at Freedom Fest 2024!

Bring your neighbors, friends, and family for a day packed with fun, games, and mouth-watering food. Here's what you can look forward to:🎉 Exciting Activities: From classic games to new challenges, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Don't forget to bring your own chairs, tents, and any games you'd like to share!🍔 Delicious Food: Savor FREE hot dogs and hamburgers served throughout the event. Plus, there will be a variety of other treats and drinks to keep you refreshed. Let's come together to honor our nation's independence with joy and community spirit. Freedom Fest is the perfect place to create lasting memories with loved ones while celebrating the birth of our great nation.📅 Date: July 6th🕙 Time: 10 AM - 1 PM📍 Location: Gilchrist Park 🏞️ Address: 400 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Mark your calendars and invite everyone you know for a fantastic community gathering! Further details here!

RED❤️WHITE🤍BOOM💥💙

Get Ready To Shake Your Sparklers! The City of Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department is proud to bring back the largest single-day event in Southwest Florida! Join in for the 2024 Red, White, and BOOM, which includes the area's best fireworks display, national entertainment, and fun for the entire family!

EVENT DATE: Thursday, July 4, 2024

EVENT TIME: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

LOCATION: This FREE event takes place on Cape Coral Parkway at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge. 9:30pm - The American Fireworks Spectacular 🎉

Detailed event details and stage entertainment here!