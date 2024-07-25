4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend July 26 – 28

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4, has you covered...featuring "4+" exciting events you won't want to miss, including a Retro Back to 80's Party, a wonderful Community Family-Fun Day, a Rev Up Your Freedom Bike Night and Ho, Ho, Ho, Sweet Christmases in July only with Fox4!

.

Back to The 80's Party - BARunch!🍳🥞

Gnarly! BARunch is hosting a Back to the 80's night this Saturday from 7:30pm to 11:30pm. Join in for fun event and dress in your best 80's hair and outfits! There will be Prizes, Dancing Eating and Drink Specials. DJ will be playing all your favorites from the 80’s. . Event food menu will be provided that evening. Tickets purchased through link below or in person only. Tickets are on sale and limited. Get your tickets now! Further details and tickets here!

Christmas in July - Fort Myers Brewing Co.🎄🎅🏼

The More The Merrier! Join in for a jolly celebration at #FMBrew for Christmas in July this Saturday from 12pm to 11pm. Bringing festive specialty drinks, food trucks, live music, and holiday cheer. And guess who's coming into town for a special appearance? Santa will make a special appearance at the FMBrew from 6pm to 8:30pm to conduct his mid-year check to see if you've been naughty or nice! Get merry with several holiday inspired drinks. Mobstah Lobstah, Detour Diner, Island Vibez Grill, and Cositas Gourmet will be onsite bringing the magic with delicious food, along with tunes by the extremely popular duo Matt Walden and Zack Couron at 7pm. Join in on the spirit of giving by shopping at our Handcrafted Night Market from 5-9pm! Further details here!

Community Fun Day Festival 2024💦🎉💒

Community Fun Day Festival for family, friends, and the whole community! This year, they are focusing on ALL THE FUN! Join in for a full nonstop day of fun at Mount Hermon Church this Saturday from 3pm-7pm! Plenty to enjoy, including a Fun Zone, Food Zone, Health Zone, Water Splash Zone, and an Entertainment Zone. Don’t miss the Collaboratory Band, Lip Sync Battle, and a comedian. Premier Mobile Health Services will also be there gracing the community with their presence. FREE HAIR CUTS and BACK-TO-SCHOOL GIVE AWAY KITS from their HELP ME GROW PROGRAM! You don't want to miss ALL THE FUN! Further details here!

BIKE NIGHT in July🏍️🎒📓✏️

Get ready for an epic Bike Night with Keepers of the Innocent at Beef O Brady’s in the Verandah! Rev up your engines and join in for a night of live music, mouthwatering food, and amazing company, all while supporting a great cause...bring Back-To-School items to donate and help kids in need gear up for success! Don’t miss out—this is going to be a blast! Further details here!

Christmas in July - The Shelter Option Shoppe👖🎄👕

It's A Wonderful Time of The Year...Christmas in July is here! Celebrate Christmas in July at The Shelter Options Shoppe this Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28. Enjoy amazing bargains on new and gently used designer clothes, jewelry, handbags, and of course Christmas items! Go grab those one-of-a-kind gifts early and help support The Shelter for Abused Women & Children! Further details here!

As Always, Have a FUN and SAFE Weekend! 😎