4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend July 25 – July 27

The weekend is calling with a jam-packed explosion of events and Fox4 is answering with a blast of fun!

School Supply📚Drive - Snappers Comedy Club

Laughs for a Cause – School Supply Drive at Snappers Comedy Club! 🎤 Help support Lee County students and teachers and get in on some serious laughs! Now through August 10th, bring $10 worth of school supplies and get FREE admission to a show at Snappers Comedy Club! It’s comedy with a purpose!🎭 4 Shows Left This Weekend! Catch the laughs starting tonight, with doors opening at 6pm and the show at 7:30pm. Friday, doors open at 5pm and the show begins at 7pm. Then on Saturday, enjoy two shows, the early show opens at 4:30pm with a 6pm start time, and the late show opens at 8pm with a 9pm showtime. Don’t miss your chance to laugh and give back! 📍Snappers Comedy Club or📞 239-328-7911.

"Unlock the Lock" Block Party 🎉

Cape Coral’s Big Splash: Chiquita Lock Gone, Let the Party Begin! Cape Coral’s Throwing a Block Party, And You’re Invited! Join the City of Cape Coral for their “Unblock the Lock” community block party as we celebrate the early completion of the Chiquita Lock Removal Project—a major milestone for better waterway access and environmental quality!

📅 Friday, July 25 🕚 11am 📍 5781 Cape Harbour Dr. No RSVP needed, just come ready for good vibes, tasty food, fun giveaways, and a special ribbon-cutting ceremony. Let’s celebrate this exciting moment together! For further details click here!

🎄Superstar Summer Christmas in July at Cape Vineyard🎄

It’s the most wonderful time of the summer! 🎉 Join Cape Vineyard for a Superstar Summer Christmas in July! Enjoy a free, fun-filled night for families and the Cape Coral community.🎁 What’s in store?🍫 Frozen Hot Chocolate Bar🍽️ Free Dinner🎶 Worship + Family Message👕 Ugly T-Shirt Contest (by family!)🎉 Games, music, prizes & more!🎅 Come in your best Christmas-in-July gear (shorts + Santa hat) and make some unforgettable memories, no strings attached, just show up! Whether you’ve joined Cape Vineyard all summer or this is your first event, it's the perfect way to get connected, make new friends, and enjoy a laid-back, kid-friendly evening where everyone is welcome and nothing is expected. For further details click here!

🎉 Edison Festival of Light SPIRIT💫NIGHT at the Ballpark! ⚾

💡Let the lights shine and the crowd roar, it’s Spirit Night at the Ballpark! The action kicks off this Saturday, July 26, with gates opening at 5pm and first pitch at 6:05pm, don’t miss a moment! ✨What’s Happening...It’s Throwback Night, and the Mighty Mussels will be rocking their retro Miracle jerseys in honor of the team’s roots. Enjoy a surprise character appearance that’s sure to delight fans of all ages! Plus, $5 from every ticket purchased using their special link goes directly to support the Edison Festival of Light. Come cheer on the Mussels and celebrate with friends, family, and community under the lights! See you at the⚾️ballpark! For further details and tickets click here!

Back 2 School📝Backpack🎒Giveaway!

Backpacks, Smiles & School-Year Style! The Viles & Beckman Foundation, Inc. is proud to host their annual Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway! This is a free, family-friendly community event designed to help local students kick off the school year with confidence! Join in this Saturday, July 26th from 11am–2pm at 6350 Presidential Ct, Fort Myers for a fun-filled afternoon of backpack and school supply giveaways (while supplies last), plus snow cones, hot dogs, games, face painting, and more! Children must be present to receive a backpack. This event would not be possible without the generosity of these incredible sponsors, whose dedication to community empowerment helps make a lasting impact. Let’s send our students into the new school year with everything they need and big smiles to match! For further details click here!

Back to School📚Bash!

Backpacks, bounce houses, and big-time fun, this Back to School Bash has it all!

Everyone is invited to a day of fun, fellowship, and free school gear hosted by First Christian Church of Cape Coral. All takes place this Saturday from 11am to 2pm. Enjoy bounce houses, games, music, and tasty treats like hot dogs, hamburgers, snow cones, and cotton candy, all completely FREE! K–12th grade students will receive free backpack🎒and school supplies📚📝, while supplies last. Limit one backpack per student. First come, first serve. For further details click here!

The Little Mermaid🧜🏼‍♀️Musical

🧜‍♀️Dive under the sea for a magical adventure! Don't miss Disney’s The Little Mermaid live musical on stage at Fort Myers Theatre, Saturday, July 26th through August 3rd! Brought to life by Fort Myers Theatre LLC Events, this dazzling musical is packed with show-stopping songs, stunning costumes, and all the beloved characters you love. It’s a can’t-miss event for families, Disney fans, and theatre lovers alike! 🐠✨🎟️ Grab your seats here now—this one’s making waves!

Upcoming Special Event! Save The Date Don't Miss Out...A One and Only, "All Access Pass to Summer, Ave Maria Rocks 2025 Model Home Tour"....

AVE MARIA ROCKS 2025 MODEL HOME🏠TOUR EVENT

🔥The Ave Maria 2025 Model Home Tour is rolling in with style! Get ready to roll through 25 show-stopping model homes from four legendary builders with prices from the Mid $200s to $800s. Don't miss your chance on August 2-3, Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm! Ave Maria will be🎸rockin’ all summer long with special incentives and discounts and epic giveaways, including VIP tickets to Live Fest™: Naples’ Premier Music Experience. Watch - Ave Maria Rocks! 2025 Model Home Tour! They'll also have live music and tasty bites on the first weekend of every month. Visit the Ave Maria Welcome Center or any one of their builder sales centers to begin letting the good vibes roll at Ave Maria Rocks! Register Here!🎶✨Ave Maria Rocks Facebook Event Discussion

As always, have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️