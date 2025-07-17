4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend July 18 – July 20

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX)—Chill vibes, hot events,your weekend’s officially started! Things just got way more exciting! Fox4 is turning up the energy! We’re serving up more than just “4” electrifying events guaranteed to fire up your plans. From heart-pounding sports to unforgettable entertainment, there’s something for everyone. Whether you're in it for the thrill or the chill, Fox4 is your front-row ticket to the weekend buzz. Let’s make it one to remember!

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.

Crystal Lake Ribbon Cutting

Be among the first to experience Cape Coral’s newest gem! The City of Cape Coral invites you to the grand ribbon-cutting ceremony for Crystal Lake Park this Friday, July 18 at 9:30am at 4307 NW 36th St. No RSVP needed, just bring your sense of adventure! This stunning new park has something for everyone...unwind on the sandy beach, soak in panoramic views from the scenic hilltop lookout, or launch a kayak, canoe, or boat for a peaceful lake escape. With shaded picnic spots, outdoor fitness stations, and a fun-filled kids playground, Crystal Lake Park is your new go-to for sun, fun, and fresh air. Don’t miss the celebration! For further details click here! Event by City of Cape Coral Government and Cape Coral Parks and Recreation

Gulf Coast Surf & Beach🏖️Festival returns to Fort Myers Beach!

Where surfboards meet smiles; this event is all about heart, hope, and high fives. Energetic & Fun! Get ready for one of the most inspiring and joy-filled days of the year! Surfers for Autism is teaming up with Lee County Parks & Recreation and the Calusa Blueway for an unforgettable event that brings together families, volunteers, and the community in a powerful wave of support. Designed to unlock the potential of children and young adults with autism and developmental delays, this event offers registered participants a chance to surf, smile, and shine—surrounded by cheering crowds and caring volunteers. With free registration, complimentary lunch, and a whole lot of heart, this day is all about making memories that last a lifetime. As Mike Hammond of Calusa Blueway says, "Watching these surfers catch waves—often for the first time—is pretty awesome." Spots are limited to 200 surfers to ensure safety and one-on-one support, so don’t miss this truly meaningful celebration of joy, inclusion, and the power of the ocean! For further details and to register click here!

🎉2025 Ms. Oktoberfest Pageant! 👑

Step into a night of sparkle and celebration...

to toast, dance, and dazzle as we crown Ms. Oktoberfest 2025! Join GASC from 5:30 PM to 11:00 PM for a night of glamour, tradition, and nonstop fun as we crown the stunning Ms. Oktoberfest 2025! Indulge in a delicious dinner served from 5:30 to 7:00 PM, then dance the night away with live tunes from the electrifying Manni keeping the vibe alive! Dress to impress in your best semi-formal or cocktail attire and make this celebration unforgettable.🎟 Tickets are FREE for GASC members or just $10 for guests, grab yours weekdays at the club office or Friday nights at the club. Don’t miss the magic, music, and memories for the ultimate Oktoberfest kickoff! For further details click here!

Charlie’s Summerfest

Charlie’s Summerfest 2025 is bringing the heat! Join in for an epic day packed with legendary guests, from Sopranos and Goodfellas icons to anime stars, G.I. Joe, Ninja Turtles, YouTubers, influencers, wrestling greats, and even a Red Dead Redemption voice actor! Shop incredible vendors, discover one-of-a-kind art, and catch live panels all day. Don’t miss the ultimate fan experience this Sunday, July 20th at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Fort Myers from 10am – 5pm. For further details click here!

🎉 OEN Summer Nights – Jason’s Deli Spirit Night! 🥪🍪

Jump in for a delicious evening out with your OEN friends and family at Jason’s Deli! It’s the perfect way to enjoy a summer night—good food, great company, and giving back to an amazing school! 🌟📅 Sunday, July 20th

🕓 4 – 8PM📍 Jason’s Deli – 2311 Santa Barbara Blvd STE 108, Cape Coral 🍴 Grab a bite (or a giant baked potato 😋) Treat🍪yourself to free soft serve!💛Mention OEN and 20% goes back to OEN for Classroom Supplies! No cooking. No cleanup. Just FUN for a great cause! 📸 Don’t forget to snap a pic and tag OEN—they love seeing their OEN crew out and about! Let’s pack the deli and show your school spirit! For further details click here!

Upcoming Special Event! 🎉Save The Date 📆...

AVE MARIA ROCKS 2025 MODEL HOME🏠TOUR EVENT

🔥The Ave Maria 2025 Model Home Tour is rolling in with style! Get ready to roll through 25 show-stopping model homes from four legendary builders with prices from the Mid $200s to $800s. Don't miss your chance on August 2-3, Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm! Ave Maria will be🎸rockin’ all summer long with special incentives and discounts and epic giveaways, including VIP tickets to Live Fest™: Naples’ Premier Music Experience. Watch - Ave Maria Rocks! 2025 Model Home Tour! They'll also have live music and tasty bites on the first weekend of every month. Visit the Ave Maria Welcome Center or any one of their builder sales centers to begin letting the good vibes roll at Ave Maria Rocks! Register Here!🎶✨Ave Maria Rocks Facebook Event Discussion

FOX4 SPORTS THIS WEEKEND - MARK YOUR CALENDARS📆...

As always, have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️