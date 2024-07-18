4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida This Weekend July 18 – 21

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4, has you covered...featuring "4" exciting events you won't want to miss including a LIVE Grand Piano Music🎼Series, a Superhero Funfest and a really Sweet Christmas in July only with Fox4!

Christmas In July!🎄

July, making waves of joy, seas the day, it's a summery sleigh ride of fun to come this Saturday from 1pm-10pm for Coastal Dayz first-ever Christmas in July! Coastal Dayz celebrates the most wonderful time of the year not once but twice! They have a ton of fun things planned to help you celebrate this event! Free To Attend! Food 🥪 Trucks, Drinks 🍹, Live Music and yes, a few Christmas🎅🏼songs will be sprinkled in! Let this delectable event transport you to Winter Wonderland. In A Pickle: A Street Food Deli, I Shine Forever Chains📿- Permanent💍 Jewlery and Christmas🎄 Scratchers. Ugly👕Sweater/ Hawaiian Shirt Contest. Dress to impress and win! Winner drawn at 5pm. Make a donation to Nonprofit Eva’s Closet and get a holiday scratcher for a chance to win a Coastal Dayz prize! Christmas In July Photo Booth 📷. Commemorate the good times! Coastal Dayz swag and much more! Further details here!

Millennial Brewing Company's Superhero Fest!🦹🏼

Shazam! The Power 💥of the Superhero's! Join in for an EPIC day of superhero fun at Millennial Brewing Company's Superhero Fest this 📅 Saturday, from🕛12p-10p. Get ready for a day packed with excitement, Food🍔Trucks galore serving up delicious eats! FREE Bounce House🏰 for the kiddos to jump and play all day! 🎉Costume Contests with prizes for the best dressed superheroes! Superhero Vendors🎪offering unique merchandise and crafts! Themed🍹Drinks for both adults and kids to enjoy! Bring your entire family and friends to this incredible event where superheroes come to life! Whether you're a fan of Marvel, DC, or just love a great time, this festival is for YOU! Don't miss out on the fun! Mark your calendars 📆 and invite everyone you know! See you there! Further details here!

Back To The Future Grand Piano🎹 Series

Let The Piano Take You Away! The Keys That Unlock The Beauty! Back To The Future Grand Piano Series this Saturday at 3pm! Program: Narrative Musicale, a 60-minute program curated by Konstantin Soukhovetski, invites their audience to experience an inspiring musical performance that offers insights into the composers’ personal lives and anecdotal stories, illuminating the historical context of music. J.S. Bach. Prelude and Fugue in c# minor, Well-Tempered Klavier, Vol. 1 BWV 849, D. Scarlatti. Sonatas K. 27 (b minor), K. 517 (d minor), S. Barber. Sonata in E-flat minor, Op. 26 and M. Ravel. Jeux d’eau. American icon Samuel Barber said: ‘My aim is to write good music that will be comprehensible to as many people as possible…’ And so he did! Lang Lang Foundation is dedicated to inspiring and cultivating the next generation of music lovers and performers. They strongly believe that music has the power to touch souls, ignite creativity, and enrich lives. Tickets are sold through Artis—Naples, purchase online or by calling 239-597-1900. Programs are subject to change. Further details and tickets here!

CAPE CABARET ENTERTAINMENT💃🏼JULY 18- JULY 21

An impressive range on non-stop fun and 🎉 entertainment awaits!⭐CAPE CABARET has more Tribute Shows than any other venue anywhere!🎤Tomorrow IN THE BALLROOM SINGO BINGO The new way to play Bingo 6:30p, No Cover Charge - SINGO BINGO is Musical Bingo. It’s new & an exciting spin on the traditional game of Bingo. Instead of listening for numbers, players are listening to Oldies 60’s Rock & Roll music. Prizes given out for each game: Gift Certificates, Bottles of Wine, Entrees & Appetizers. 🤩THIS FRIDAY IN THE LOUNGE RC SMITH COMEDIAN 7pm! RC SMITH is one of the best “TV warm-up” comics in the industry. For 20 years he got live TV audiences in a responsive mood before the show, The Late Show, Good Morning America, Million Second Quiz, Neil Patrick Harris’ Best Time Ever, The Chew, The Rachael Ray Show, The Colbert Report, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, The Caroline Rhea Show and The Ricki Lake.🌟 THIS SATURDAY IN THE BALLROOM A TRIBUTE TO HECTOR LAVOE with JOE HERNANDEZ BAND 6pm. HECTOR LAVOE is one of the most important contributors to the success of the Salsa genre. He brought Puerto Rican influences onto the New York music scene. He was signed with the FANIA record label and joined with trombonist Willie Colon and recorded a string of hits. Also, 🤩THIS SATURDAY IN THE LOUNGE CHICAGO HEAT DANCE PARTY 6:30pm. CHICAGO HEAT is all about Doo-Wop, 4-part vocal harmonies & great dance music from the 60’s. Enjoy the Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Donna Summer, Temptations, Four Tops, Coasters, Danny & the Juniors, Dion & the Belmonts, Sly & the Family Stones, Blues Bros., Duprees, Chuck Berry, Jerry Butler, Elvis, Bill Haley & the Comets plus others. 🎉THIS SUNDAY IN THE BALLROOM THE FIRM SOUL & DANCE REVUE 6pm. THE FIRM SOUL & DANCE REVUE is our new 7-piece band assembled together to play a wide variety of dance music, where you will hear and dance to the best music performed by some of the best musicians in SWFL.! Ending the weekend off on SUNDAY IN THE LOUNGE WITH A SALSA DANCE PARTY with DJ NANCY 5pm .“The First Lady of Salsa” DJ NANCY ALONZO, will be giving Salsa Dura lessons. DJ Nancy also hosts the streaming “The Salsa Dura Radio Show” on Salsa Empire Radio. Nancy is focused on bringing more Salsa to the area and spreading Salsa’s rich history! Further details here!

As Always, Have a FUN and SAFE Weekend! 😎