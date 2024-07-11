4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida This Weekend July 12 – 14

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you looking for FUN things to do this weekend? Fox4 is watching out for you...featuring "4" exciting events you won't want to miss including some fun-loving LIVE musical🎼events only with Fox4!



Legally Blonde🤩!

It's Different When it's Live! A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Grab your tickets🎟️now! Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world. Playing this Saturday through Sunday, July 21st. Further details and tickets here!

Free Country Gospel Concert🤠

Boots, Beats, and a HUGE Country Treat! Famed Professional Country Gospel Artists, Terry & Debra Luna, from Nashville are coming to Southwest Florida! They've sung together for over 50 years, have several #1 songs, plus several songs in the top 5 on the Charts over the years. They write almost all their own songs; many based on their own life experiences. They are members of several Gospel Music Associations, sang at the Grand Ole’ Opry, and are Hall of Fame Inductees into the International Country Gospel Music Association and more! See them at Indian Park, this Sunday from 2-4pm. This is an outdoor concert, so bring lawn chairs (there are some picnic tables available too). They will also attend Fellowship Church Seniors Luncheon,140 Rotonda Blvd West, Englewood, Florida at 11am on Thursday July 18th. You will need to sign-up prior to attend the Seniors Luncheon. Further details and luncheon sign-up here!

Parks and Rec Day🛹🛼

When In Doubt Skate It Out! Join in commemorating Parks and Recreation month at the Youth Center and Skate Park! The Youth Center will be kicking off their festivities with an inaugural block party featuring delectable food, thrilling water slides, engaging games, lively music, and endless entertainment! Grab your swimsuit and invite your friends, family, and neighbors to this complimentary event! Skate park welcomes all for a free admission day this Saturday from 12pm to 8:45pm. Event hosted by Cape Coral Eagle Skate Park and William Austen Youth Center. Further details here!

MangoMania 2024 🥭

Don't miss this Fruity-Craze of an Event! Pine Island Tropical Fruit Bar! Come celebrate summer with us at Mango Mania, a fruity festival filled with delicious mango treats, tropical vibes, and incredible boat sale discounts! It’s the perfect event for families, fruit lovers, and boating enthusiasts alike. Mango🥭Mania this Saturday from 9am-4pm at the OLMM Catholic Church in Bokeelia! Enjoy Tropical Plant and Fruit Sales, Educational Seminars, Mango Specialties, Live Music, Arts, Crafts, Gifts, Great Food, Drinks and Contests for all ages! Mango🥭Mania, supporting Samaritan Health of Pine Island at Beacon of Hope! Further details here!

Have a FUN and SAFE Weekend! 🌞