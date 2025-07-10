4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend July 11 – July 13

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Your weekend just got an upgrade! Fox4 is bringing the heat with a power-packed lineup you can’t miss! We’ve got more than “4” thrilling events ready to ignite your weekend, from pulse-racing sports to can’t-miss entertainment. Whether you’re chasing action or fun, we’ve got it all. So lock it in, turn up the excitement, and make it a weekend worth talking about—only with Fox4!

Yappy 🐶Hour!

You're in for a tail-wagging good time at the Dog Days of Summer Yappy Hour this Friday, July 11th from 6-8pm! Sip themed cocktails, treat your pup to special snacks, groove to the sounds of live music by Gabriel Key. Design a personalized card from your furry friend featuring paw prints, fun messages, and summer-themed designs. Whether you're mingling with fellow dog lovers or simply soaking up the sunshine, this is the perfect way to celebrate summer with your furry companion! Event by BELL TOWER SHOPS and Gulf Coast Humane Society

Annual Youth Center Block Party🎉

Summer fun is calling! Join the Youth Center this Saturday, July 12th from 10am – 2:30pm for the ultimate Parks & Recreation Month Block Party! Dive into a day of food, water slides, games, music, and nonstop fun for the whole family! Totally FREE! Bring your swimsuit, your crew, and your summer spirit, plus, enjoy free skate park admission all day long! Don’t miss the party of the season!

Event by William Austen Youth Center and Cape Coral Parks and Recreation

2nd Annual Ice🍦🍨Cream Social Family Day

Sundaes, Sprinkles & Smiles! Collier Museum at Government Center |Saturday, July 12th from 11:00am – 2:00pm. Best for ages 5–12, but fun for all! Get ready to chill at our 2nd Annual Ice Cream Social Family Day! No RSVP needed—just drop in and dive into a day of sweet treats, retro beats, and classic games like checkers and cards. Pile on the toppings at our sundae bar, soak in some '50s vibes, and maybe even make a new friend. Event by Collier County Museums

Ben Allen Band🎸2nd Annual Dog🐾Days of Summer - Live at the Oasis

Country, Cocktails & a Cause!🎶Ben Allen Band Live | Saturday, July 12 | 7–10 PM📍Nauti Parrot Oasis. .Get ready for a high-energy night of live country music, rum tastings, and rescue pups! The Ben Allen Band, Southwest Florida’s hottest country act, takes the stage for an unforgettable evening benefiting the Cape Coral Animal Shelter.Enjoy Wicked Dolphin rum samples, adoptable pets, raffles, and a tropical tiki vibe that can’t be beat! All proceeds go to support local animals in need.Free general admission – come early to grab a seat or reserve a table now. Let’s party with a purpose!

Country Sundays at Bay Street Yard!

Experience True Southern Charm Every Sunday at Bay Street Yard! Every Sunday from 11am to 10pm, Bay Street Yard serves up live country music, ice-cold beer, and an unbeatable atmosphere. Catch live performances from 1pm to 8pm, featuring this Sunday, July 13th, the Joe Yeoman Band & Trio delivering their signature country sound. Sip on country-inspired cocktails, enjoy beer and whiskey specials all day, and soak up the laid-back, boot-stomping fun. Grab your boots and hat...Bay Street Yard is the place to be for a true country-style Sunday. Event by Bay Street Yard

