4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend January 9 – 12

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) —The New Year brings a wealth of exciting activities in Southwest Florida! If you're eager for a weekend filled with fun events, your search ends here. Fox4 is here to help, featuring "4+" thrilling events along with additional sports activities designed just for you!

Music🎶Under The Stars✨

Enjoy Music Under The Stars! The ACMA and the Calusa Nature Center have partnered to present Music Under The Stars Inside the Planetarium tonight, January 9th at 7pm! Our second concert of the series is headlined by Grace Morrison and Marc Berardo. ACMA member musician D’hruva Stephenson opens. Event by Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium and Americana Community Music Association. Further details and tickets here!

The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters🏀2025 World Tour

The Harlem Globetrotters have become global symbols of family-friendly entertainment, renowned for their exceptional basketball talent and captivating performances. Catch the excitement and witness the Harlem Globetrotters in action this evening at 7pm at Hertz Arena! Further details and tickets here!

40th Annual Cape Coral Arts🖼️Fest

Art enthusiasts, mark your calendars for this extraordinary two-day event! Organized by the Rotary Club of Cape Coral, Florida, this gathering is among the largest in Lee County, attracting over 140,000 visitors eager to celebrate art. This weekend, January 11th and 12th from 9am to 5pm for an unforgettable experience! Event by Oceans and Africa Craig Dietrich Photography! Discover more details here!

80's & 90's Theme Night Party🎉with The Occasions

"Totally tubular"! Step into the time machine and travel back to the 80s or 90s this Saturday, January 11th at 9pm at The Celtic Ray Public House. Occasions will take the stage at 9pm. Don your best retro outfit for this unforgettable event, grab a pint or two, and prepare for a fantastic time. Slainte! Further details here!

As always, have a FUN and SAFE weekend❣️